Star Wars Zero Company is the next big game set in a galaxy far, far away, and it's just a few days away from being fully unveiled.

Co-developed by Respawn Entertainment and Bit Reactor with Electronic Arts publishing, this Star Wars game is being properly shown off at Star Wars Celebration on April 19, 2025.

Recent updates

What is Star Wars Zero Company?

While there's little to go on right now, the art shared by Electronic Arts on Monday features a few different characters, including what appears to be a bounty hunter, a Jedi, a droid, and a clone trooper. We also know that it's a single-player, turn-based tactics game.

Respawn Entertainment is no stranger to the world of Star Wars, with the studio previously launching Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in 2019, as well as its sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in 2023. Bit Reactor is a relatively new studio by comparison, founded by developers that worked on games like Civilization and XCOM.

As someone that enjoys tactics games and wishes we got more of them set in bigger franchises, I'm extremely excited to see what the teams at Respawn and Bit Reactor have crafted, especially with a Star Wars shooter from Respawn being canceled last year.

It wasn't a perfect game, but I really enjoyed the way Gears Tactics evolved the XCOM-esque gameplay formula, and I'd like to see Star Wars Zero Company make similar advancements.

I'd also like to see an emphasis on a home base, whether it's a starship or a secret hideout. Having downtime after missions feels better if there's a tangible place for the characters to talk and rest.

I'm very curious how character deaths or knockouts will work. A huge part of XCOM is losing your soldiers on risky missions, something that Gears Tactics mostly kept outside of a handful of main characters that couldn't be permanently lost.

Star Wars Zero Company will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5, as confirmed directly by Electronic Arts. I'll be covering the full reveal of Star Wars Zero Company on April 19, so stay tuned for more!