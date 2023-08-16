Starfield: New information surfaces from Bethesda Q&A session

What you need to know

New Atlantis, one of the big cities in Starfield. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Starfield is the latest RPG from the legendary Bethesda Game Studios. From Earth to the ends of the galaxy, players can travel to over one thousand different planets and other celestial bodies. With what promises to be classical deep RPG systems, tightly-wound combat, and true freedom to explore, Starfield is shaping up to be one of the biggest game launches in Xbox history.

Now, new information has emerged on Bethesda's first new IP in over 25 years. As summarized from Klobrille on Twitter:

There's housing in all the major cities the player can get. Some you have to purchase and some are rewards for specific quests.

If you commit a crime, you can elect to go to jail or pay a fine when you're arrested (or even resist arrest and try to escape). There's civilization, there's government, and there are laws.

Certain items are considered "Contraband" and you'll need to smuggle them past security ships that are in orbit of major settlements. You can hide them using special ship modules.

All of the playable factions can be completed independently.

There are over 20 named characters who can join your crew. All of these have their own backgrounds, strengths, weaknesses and story.

Companions have a huge role in the game; part of the main story.

With news of Starfield being in high demand, but short supply, these new tidbits only get me more excited to jump into the worlds that await me. I, alongside many others, look forward to Starfield launching on September 6th. Make sure to check in with us for guides and our review come launch!