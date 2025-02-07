The CDKeys 2024 Game Awards: Who's winning and more importantly, what's discounted for us?

CDKeys is my go-to site for cheap game keys and the best place to grab Xbox Game Pass at a considerable discount. For some inexplicable reason they have waited until now to run their own Game Awards 2024. What is going on over there CDKeys? Perhaps their office only just sobered up after the holidays.



Regardless, this is more than a chance to look back at the best games of 2024—it’s a good opportunity to save some cash on the best games. You can bet CDKeys has lined up some big discounts on many of the nominated games, and I’ve done the hard work of scouring the list to highlight where you can score the best deals.



You can vote for who you want to win the awards by submitting your picks to CDKeys, and even though nobody asked, I'm also including my picks for each category below. All sale prices are accurate at the time of writing, and if there’s no discount or it’s out of stock, you won’t find it linked here—no time wasting, just money saving.

Best Indie Game

My pick for Best Indie Game of 2024 is no shocker—I genuinely thought it was the Game of the Year (spoilers for final pick). The magnificent and addictive Balatro takes the crown. This poker game requires absolutely zero knowledge of poker and will lead you down the road to ruin—all for less than $10. And I’m not alone in my obsession; with over 5 million copies sold, Balatro is officially a cult you’ll want to join.

Best Horror Game

I’ll admit my picks aren’t without bias, but hear me out— I had the pleasure of visiting The Outlast Trials developers last year at Red Barrels Studios, to witness the game being made up close. Transitioning from a single-player horror experience to a multiplayer one, this good, is a monumental achievement. For that, The Outlast Trials gets my vote. It’s bloody brilliant and, somehow, still absolutely terrifying—even when you’re playing with friends.

Best Multiplayer Game

If you’d asked me back in November, I would have said Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for this category. It’s undeniably fun, but I’ve got to admit—I’m not thrilled with how heavily AI has been used in the assets. So instead, my vote goes to Helldivers 2. With a staggering 12 million copies sold, it’s been a phenomenal success and made history as the first PlayStation game to launch day-and-date on PC.

Best Action/Adventure Game

Unfortunately, there’s no CDKeys sale for my pick here, but Astro Bot easily takes the crown for Best Action/Adventure. It’s a daily staple in my house and has even turned my 4-year-old into a budding platforming pro. It’s the perfect game for family play, passing the controller around, and while many compare it to Mario, it actually gives me strong Skylanders vibes. As the actual official Game of the Year, discounts are rare.

Best Sports/Racing Game

WWE 2K24 was the first wrestling game I've played since I was a teenager, and the nostalgia hit me hard. 2024 also marked the year I really got back into SmackDown and Raw, so this pick was a no-brainer for me. If you’ve been out of the wrestling game loop too, you’ll be pleasantly surprised—WWE 2K24 has a mode for just about everyone. For more of my thoughts, check out my full WWE 2K24 review.

Best Sim/Strategy Game

I’m not picking a winner here because, frankly, I hate strategy games with every fiber of my being. BUT I can tell you that the wider team had a heated debate over Age of Mythology: Retold and Frostpunk 2 for our own Windows Central Gaming Awards 2024. If strategy games are your thing, definitely check out our reviews for both—links are just above!

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Best Esports Game

League of Legends (free to play)

PUBG (free to play)

Street Fighter 6 | was $59.99 now $26.19

Valorant (free to play)

Counter-Strike 2 (free to play)

DOTA 2 (free to play)

Mobile Legends Bang Bang (free to play)

As I type this, my teenage son is glaring at me and insisting that Valorant is the obvious winner. If I dare say otherwise, I’m apparently risking the dreaded silent treatment (which, let’s be honest, might not be the worst thing). But I’m calling it as I see it—my vote goes to the game I actually like: PUBG!

Most Anticipated Game of 2025

Doom the Dark Ages | was $69.99 now $63.99

Ghost of Yotei

Grand Theft Auto 6

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds | was $74.99 now $56.89

Fable

No surprise here, and I won't be waiting for long, but Monster Hunter: Wilds is the game I've been waiting for ever since I finished the incredible Monster Hunter: World. I've already been lucky enough to preview the game at Gamescom 2024 and it's everything I loved about World made even better. If the half a million beta downloads are anything to go by, it's going to be popular.

Best Adaptation

Fallout

Arcane

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Borderlands

CDKeys has an adaptation category so no deals to link here persay, but I'd love to know how Borderlands got here considering its Rotten Tomatoes rating. CDKeys are you drunk? But hey, my vote goes to Fallout.

Game of the Year 2024

Putting DLC in the Game of the Year category? Audacious! Who would dare? But in all seriousness, I think Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree absolutely earned its nomination at The Keighleys—it’s a magnificent expansion. That said, my heart belongs to Balatro. Live, love, Balatro. It’s getting my vote here once again.

Check out our Windows Central Gaming Awards for 2024

(Image credit: Windows Central)

If you’re curious about what my colleagues thought of 2024’s game lineup, and how we all really felt after our heated debates, check out the official Windows Central Game Awards 2024. And hey, who knows—you'll probably find most of the games on CDKeys for cheaper, too. Don't forget to vote for your own picks in the CDKeys awards, voting closes on February 14.