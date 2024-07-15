The First Descendant Season 1 Episode: Invasion — New characters, weapons, dungeons and more

While The First Descendant launched with a ton of content and a battle pass to work through, we're not actually yet at season 1. Currently, the launch period is being known as the "pre-season" with the first full, proper season still to come.

It's closer than you think, as well. The month of August is shaping up to be a busy time for Descendants, with a packed roadmap currently laid out with new content to enjoy.

Here's what we know so far.

The First Descendant: Final pre-season content

Lots to come on the current roadmap. (Image credit: Nexon)

Even though season 1 will be the first 'proper' season, there's still more content to come before it drops. August is shaping up to be a busy time for The First Descendant players!

Due to come in early August is a new Descendant, Luna, along with a new colossus boss, Gluttony. We had a brief encounter with Luna during the campaign, but she will become the next playable Descendant before season 1 starts. Presumably, Luna will be unlockable in a similar fashion to the other Descendants, either with money (boo) or by collecting the research parts.

Besides Luna, there will also be an Ultimate Valby variant introduced at the same time. Again, we'd expect a similar unlock path to the current Ultimate Descendants, so get ready for a grind.

The final pre-season content will be a new Ultimate weapon introduced, along with a new, as yet undetermined, skin.

The First Descendant Season 1 Episode: Invasion

Ajax will be getting a new pal on the Descendant roster. (Image credit: Windows Central)

As per the roadmap pictured above, the first proper season of The First Descendant will be titled Episode: Invasion. While it outlines the content, we don't actually, yet, know much about any of it. It's currently scheduled for late August.

There will be an all new Descendant joining the roster, as yet without a name, as well as a new Ultimate Descendant. Again, it isn't yet named. We also don't know exactly what Season Progression and Field Completion mean at this point, though in the case of the former, we'd assume it relates to how we're going to play through the first full season. There's going to be some form of battle pass you would expect, too.

Presumably, per other live service looter shooters, there will be some kind of developing story, hopefully with new quests to play. Invasion certainly sounds like we're tooling up for another scrap with the Vulgus, but are we invading, or are they?

There will also be new weapons and cosmetics to get our hands on.

The First Descendant Season 1 Episode: Invasion - Dungeon

Is the new season going to see us taking the fight back to the Vulgus? (Image credit: Windows Central)

One of the more exciting parts of the current roadmap is the news of a Dungeon coming with the first full season. We know nothing about it, but if you think of Destiny 2 and what its Dungeon missions are like, hopefully The First Descendant goes down a similar path.

There are already plenty of challenges in the game, but most of the missions are fairly short, and there's only so many times you can destroy the Void Intercept bosses before getting bored. Hopefully the new Dungeon will be a challenge, and come with some nifty rewards.

The First Descendant Season 2 Episode: Ancestor

More big bosses are on the way. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The seasonal episodes look to have three updates scheduled right now, so there's a chance we won't get all of the content at once. The roadmap does, however, suggest that Season 1 Episode: Invasion, will run until early December, when the next season is scheduled to go live.

There's already a tease of what content will drop here, including a "Mega Dungeon" whatever that is, along with more new weapons, cosmetics, regular and Ultimate Descendants, and an interesting sounding feature called "Utility Companion."

But let's find out more about Season 1 before we get too far ahead of ourselves, shall we.