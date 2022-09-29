The legendarily creepy 'Scorn' gets an earlier Xbox and PC launch date

What you need to know

Scorn was originally penned for an October 21 release, but has today been announced as arriving on October 14.

The publishers have released a new gameplay trailer announcing the amended release date.

Scorn will release day one on Xbox Game Pass for Xbox Series X|S.

In a landscape of constantly delayed games, Scorn creators have delighted the gaming community today, announcing that their game is actually going to arrive a whole week earlier than planned. The surprise tweet earlier today from the official Scorn page simply stated "You've waited long enough...". The tweet was accompanied by a brand new trailer announcing the release date as October 14. This is a week earlier than the planned October 21 release.



Scorn is an atmospheric first-person horror adventure game, set in a nightmare backdrop inspired by the art of H.R.Giger, who most will know from his design of the Alien zenomorph. The environment is an eerie mix of mechanics and oozing organic matter, crawling with horrific creatures. Scorn started as a Kickstarter campaign and was snapped up by Microsoft who helped development along with financial support in return for an exclusive deal for the Xbox Series X|S consoles. Ebb Software has made it clear the game is for the newest generation of consoles only, meaning if it ever does arrive on Playstation, it will be solely on the PS5.



The original release date of October 21 was announced at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase in June 2022 along with a new trailer, and as of writing, it's unknown why the launch date has been moved forward. This will come as a welcome surprise though, considering most game announcements of late have been centered around delays. Scorn will release on October 14 to Xbox Game Pass on day one, and PC via Steam, Epic Games and GoG. Outright purchases of the game are priced at $39.99.