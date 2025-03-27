Treyarch has finally shown off the next Zombie map for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, "Shattered Veil," and we'll all get to play it a little earlier than originally expected.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's Season 3 content drop was originally delayed from late March until April 3, but Activision is now releasing Season 3 content for Black Ops 6 multiplayer and Zombies mode on April 2. If you're waiting for the return of Verdansk for Call of Duty: Warzone, you will still need to wait until April 3.

Season 03 Zombies Trailer - Shattered Veil | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies - YouTube Watch On

The new map updates the Dark Aether storyline that has been the central focus of Black Ops 6's Zombies mode, with the crew having collected the Sentinel Artifact. Now, they've found themselves at an old mansion in the remote wooded hills of West Virginia, near Liberty Falls.

The mansion is suspected to be the same one seen in the original Liberty Falls cinematic. Players can find new microwave traps with which to nuke zombies and a Dark Aether Field Generator, which can dissolve zombies using dark aether energy in a static field. Just don't get caught in your own trap.

The new mansion, complete with a full T-Rex skeleton as decor, is only part of what's coming to Zombies with Season 3.

The newest map for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies is Shattered Veil, a mansion set in the hills of West Virginia. (Image credit: Activision)

New enemies like the Elder Disciple can be seen floating around the mansion's sprawling estate, growing stronger and empowering the surrounding zombies. The apparition continues to spawn additional zombies to bolster its strength and can even transform standard zombies into terrifying Doppelghasts or other higher-level threats.

The toxic zombie is also a new threat descending on players with Season 3. The mansion grounds become enshrouded in a sickly fog, spawning skeletal, greenish sprinting zombies that explode and leave acid puddles for unsuspecting players.

On top of the new foes, there's a new way to dispatch them, thanks to the returning Double Tap perk-a-cola. This rapid-fire perk from the glory days of Black Ops 3 will be available on Shattered Veil, as well as other Black Ops 6 Zombies maps (though only via the Der Wunderfizz machine).

Double tap will have the following augments available for unlock:

Major Augments: Double Jeopardy Normal zombies at low health have a chance to die immediately when shot. Double Impact Double hits on the same target in quick succession deal more damage.

Double Standard All non-critical shots do double damage. Only applies to normal bullet weapons.

Minor Augments: Double Time Increases fire rate bonus. Double or Nothing Weapons have a chance to do double damage but also have a chance to do zero damage. Double Play Killing two enemies in quick succession has a chance to return two rounds to your magazine. Only applies to normal bullet weapons.



For wonder weapons, there are two new ones to look forward to, as well as their additional variants. The Ray Gun Mark II is a new three-round burst take on the classic Ray Gun, with new variants that add SMG-like bullet patterns and a chance to ignite enemies, bludgeoning attachments, shotgun-like fire patterns that grant invulnerability for a limited time, and a marksman-like fire pattern that can potentially proc area-of-effect damage.

The Wunderwaffe DG-2 is also offering up chain-lightning blasts for Season 3, with a bonus effect of potentially stunning a crowd of zombies for additional damage.

Players can also look forward to three new Gobblegums, which will be available across all maps and can be equipped to your Gobblegum loadout for some extra benefits in the heat of a horde:

Tactical Diffusion (Rare): Disables the next Nuke Power-Up explosion you activate and gives everyone 2,000 Essence instead.

Disables the next Nuke Power-Up explosion you activate and gives everyone 2,000 Essence instead. Support Group (Legendary): Gobble up this tasty GobbleGum to acquire the ARC-XD, Mangler Cannon, Sentry Gun and Mutant Injection Support items.

Gobble up this tasty GobbleGum to acquire the ARC-XD, Mangler Cannon, Sentry Gun and Mutant Injection Support items. Die Pitched (Whimsical): Zombies have high-pitched voices. Lasts three minutes.

Image 1 of 3 Two new wonder weapons and their varients will be available with Season 3. (Image credit: Activision) Watch your step, these new toxic zombies make a mess. (Image credit: Activision) Elder Disciples grow and strengthen with the horde. (Image credit: Activision)

The returning Death Machine scorestreak can also be crafted in Zombies for 1750 salvage.

If you're looking to get the most out of the Dark Aether storyline in Zombies but you need a little help, you'll need to wait until the MidSeason refresh to take advantage of Directed Mode for Shattered Veil. The midseason refresh for Season 3 will also bring a limited-time Team Cranked mode to Zombies and a new Frost Blast field upgrade, so there's more to look forward to as the season progresses.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC via Steam, Battle.net, the Microsoft Store, and the Xbox app. A free trial of Black Ops 6, including Zombies content, is going live with Season 2 on April 2 at 9 AM PT on all platforms. If you don't want to wait for the free trial, you can also play today on PC or Xbox with an Xbox Game Pass subscription.