Razer Edge Android handheld revealed: Xbox cloud gaming, specs, price, and more

Hot on the heels of the expensive Logitech G Cloud, Razer may have already made Logitech's recent efforts obsolete. First teased back at Mobile World Congress in September (opens in new tab), Verizon has detailed collaboration with Razer, dubbed the Razer Edge 5G, built from the ground up for native Android gaming with streamed gaming via Xbox Cloud, NVIDIA GeForce Now, or Steam Link as a side option.

Here's everything you need to know about this intriguing handheld.

Razer Edge: What is it?

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer essentially teased this project already when Snapdragon announced its new gaming chipset. This is the first dedicated Android handheld to sport the Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 Gaming Platform, which is an offshoot of Qualcomm's mobile processor optimized for games. Verizon is also throwing its 5G "Ultra Wideband" weight behind the handheld, but thankfully there are options between a Wi-Fi version and a more expensive, Verizon-exclusive 5G version that you can slap a SIM card in for true wireless mobility.

Whether you're playing games like League of Legends Wild Rift, Genshin Impact, or Call of Duty Mobile, the Razer Edge 5G could end up being the ultimate Android handheld gaming experience, further supported by services like Xbox Game Pass for scenarios where cloud gaming is viable.

The announcement follows Logitech's G Cloud announcement, which is designed entirely for cloud gaming. While the G Cloud should be able to power some Android games locally, the chipset likely isn't powerful enough to offer what Razer is with the Snapdragon G3X. The true comparison, ultimately, boils down to price. The Logitech G Cloud already courted controversy out of the gate with its device, which orients entirely around niche cloud gaming scenarios, despite being comparable in price to devices like the Xbox Series S, Steam Deck, or Nintendo Switch, all of which can run games natively.

The Razer Edge promises to be an Android native gaming-first option, with prices starting at $399.99. In a world where mobile games are growing in quality, it might be the right device for the right time. Razer announced the product in full at RazerCon on October 15, and we now have a full rundown on its capabilities and features.

Razer Edge: Tech Specs

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer has pitched its latest handheld as a full-fledged mobile gaming companion, providing specifications that run all the latest titles while tapping into the growing list of cloud gaming experiences. It all builds upon Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 Gaming Platform, explicitly designed with mobile gaming in mind, uniquely positioning the device as a top-tier Android gaming handheld.

The Razer Edge adopts a two-piece design, with a standalone tablet, which separates from its Nintendo Switch Joy-Con-style controls. Each Razer Edge ships with a Razer Kishi V2 Pro, a revised version of its mobile gamepad designed to operate as the native controller for the device. The Kishi V2 Pro builds upon the existing Kishi with Razer HyperSense haptics, plus a 3.5mm headphone jack.

While companies like Logitech have announced cloud-geared Android gaming handhelds, the Razer Edge falls closer to the Steam Deck, with hardware to run all games locally. However, that added 5G capability brings flexibility to stream games or take multiplayer experiences on the move. Here’s the complete list of technical specifications, as provided by Razer.

Razer Edge OS Android 12 CPU Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 Gaming Platform 3.0GHz 8-core Qualcomm Kryo CPU GPU Qualcomm Adreno GPU RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB Display 6.8 inches, touch, 2400x1080, AMOLED, 144Hz Audio 2-way speakers with Verizon Adaptive Sound, 2 digital mics Wireless Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Sub 6, mmWave Verizon 5G Battery 5000mAh Dimensions 259.7 x 84.5 x 10.83 mm Weight 263.8g, 400.8g with controller Color Black

Razer Edge: Price and Availability

Razer has stated it plans to launch the Razer Edge in January 2023, with a 5G and separate Wi-Fi model planned at this time. Both the Razer Edge Wi-Fi and 5G will be U.S. exclusive, with its Verizon partnership tying the 5G model exclusively with the carrier. The Razer Edge Wi-Fi starts at $399.99, while Razer Edge 5G pricing is still to be confirmed.

While Razer Edge 5G models will be available through Verizon, its Wi-Fi model will be offered via the Razer website and select Razer stores. The company has also opened reservations, (opens in new tab) providing a chance for interested buyers to lock down a shipment with a refundable $5 deposit, with more information on orders to follow.

Razer has stated it plans to show more of the Edge at CES 2023, scheduled for next January, where we expect to learn more about a firm release date and what to expect from the launch.