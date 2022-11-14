The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt current-gen update gets December release for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5

What you need to know

Back in 2021, CD Projekt RED confirmed that a current-generation update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was in development.

Earlier in 2022, this update was delayed and development moved in-house at CD Projekt RED.

The team shared that the current-generation update is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC and PS5 on Dec. 14, 2022.

If you've been waiting to experience (or re-experience) the adventures of the White Wolf on your new console, there's great news.

CD Projekt RED shared (opens in new tab) on Monday that the current-generation update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt now has a release date of Dec. 14, 2022 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and PS5. Details are still somewhat scarce, but the publisher has confirmed that this upgrade will entail ray-tracing support, faster loading times on console, DLC based on The Witcher Netflix series, and a "variety of mods integrated into the experience."

CD Projekt RED also previously shared that this upgrade is entirely free for anyone that already owns The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, in addition to being a new standalone release for any newcomers. The Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are also being updated, though it's not clear right now what these last-generation updates will entail.

Looking ahead, the company is working on several new Witcher games, including a new trilogy kicking off with the yet-untitled next Witcher game and a remake of The Witcher, the original 2007 title. Most of these games are being planned internally at the company, but the remake is being developed by Fool's Theory, while CD Projekt RED provides oversight.