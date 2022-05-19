The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Xbox Series X|S, PS5 upgrade still planned for 2022

What you need to know

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt first launched seven years ago on May 19, 2015.

CD Projekt RED is working on an upgraded version of the game for current-generation consoles.

The upgrade was previously delayed, and is now slated to arrive sometime in Q4 2022.

CD Projekt RED may have delayed the current-generation upgrade of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, but players can still expect to play it before the end of the calendar year.

CD Projekt RED shared via Twitter on Thursday — which happened to be the seventh anniversary of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — that the upgraded version of the game is slated to arrive at some point in Q4 2022, or the final quarter of the year.

The upgrade was slated to arrive in the earlier in the year, but was delayed when CD Projekt RED took over development from Saber Interactive, moving the upgrade in-house. In addition to providing improvements of some kind that'll take advantage of the Xbox Series X|S and PS5, the upgraded version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is set to include some DLC items inspired by the popular Netflix series, The Witcher.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt first launched on May 19, 2015 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. It remains CD Projekt RED's most successful game, reaching critical acclaim and crossing 40 million copies sold. Cyberpunk 2077, which received an upgrade for current-generation systems earlier in the year, has reached 18 million copies sold, though the majority of these copies were sold during the game's launch back in December 2020, while the game faced criticism, especially for bugs and poor performance on the older consoles.