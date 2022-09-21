The Xbox streaming Logitech G CLOUD gaming handheld is up for preorder at a cut price

The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld was just revealed, and preorders are now live with at least one retailer.

The Logitech G Cloud is an all-streaming cloud gaming handheld, designed for services like Xbox Cloud Gaming with Game Pass, NVIDIA GeForce Now, Steam Link, and more. Its Snapdragon 750 isn't the most powerful SoC out there, but it's optimized for video encoding, which should provide a more optimal streaming experience for cloud gaming services. It sports full Android with Google Play, meaning you can use it for apps like Facebook, YouTube, and so on with its multi-touch panel, alongside its standardized Xbox-style ABXY buttons for gaming.

I've already seen some contention over the Logitech G Cloud's $349 RRP, given that the Steam Deck itself starts at $399 and can play games natively. The main difference here is that Logitech's system is essentially hardware only with no software subsidization. Google Play, Xbox, and its partners will make money on the software side, meaning that the price point is likely as low as it can get for Logitech to still turn a profit. Even still, that may make it unattractive to most, although it does essentially function as a full Android tablet as well, with all the touch app functionality, social media services, and other potential use cases that Android provides.

Amazon has already cut the RRP down by $50, however, launching it for $299 on its retail sites. The Logitech G Cloud is available only in Canada and the United States as of writing, but Logitech tells me the plan is to roll out to more markets in the coming months.