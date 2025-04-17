"There is no lawsuit." Drug Dealer Simulator lands on Xbox after addressing rumors about suing Schedule I

Drug Dealer Simulator is now on Xbox and the game has been gathering some interest not just because of it's dark and gritty themes, but because of the neverending comparisons with Schedule I, a 'crime simulation' game that's been blowing up on Steam.



So what is Drug Dealer Simulator? Why is it embroiled in controversy with Schedule I? Here's everything you need to know:

Are Drug Dealer Simulator and Schedule I the same?

Drug Dealer Simulator is exactly what it says on the tin (Image credit: Byterunners)

The drama between the two games has raised questions about whether Schedule I, created by TVGS, may have infringed on the intellectual property of Drug Dealer Simulator by Polish developer Byterunners. Or perhaps this is simply a case of healthy competition in the niche genre of crime simulators.



Both games share the same core premise. Players start as small time drug dealers working their way up to crime lord status, but there are enough significant differences in tone, visuals and gameplay to appeal to different audiences.



Some say that Section I is simply a 'cartoonish' version of Drug Dealer Simulator but it's not quite that simple.

Drug Dealer Simulator vs Schedule I

Section I has reached viral levels of success on Steam (Image credit: Youtube)

Drug Dealer Simulator is a more gritty and realistic approach to living a life of crime, with mechanics that emphasize stealth, resource management and the grim realities of drug trading.



On the other hand, Schedule I opts for a more playful, cartoonish style (it looks very 'Rick and Morty-esque' to my eye. This lightens the tone of the game considerably and it's picked up a much wider audience as a result. It includes mechanics like skateboards and sports cars that inject more silliness into the gameplay.



Schedule I has undoubtedlycast a wider net, drawing in players who might not usually gravitate toward crime simulators, or if we are being real — kids who probably shouldn't be playing it.



The game is currently in early access but has stormed the Steam Charts hitting 459,075 concurrent players.



While the games have their differences, there are some questionable similarites between the two which is why Movie Games, the publisher behind Drug Dealer Simulator are looking into potential legal action.

What does Schedule I alledgedly copy from Drug Deal Simulator?

You can use a skateboard in Section I to get around faster (Image credit: Blu on Youtube)

From reviews, it seems there are three main things the games have in common which are hard to refute given they are uncommon gameplay mechanics.

Policing and curfews: uncommon in most games and difficult to dismiss as coincidence.

uncommon in most games and difficult to dismiss as coincidence. Saving method: Each game uses wall-mounted save points, a niche mechanic that Schedule I could have easily altered to differentiate itself.

Each game uses wall-mounted save points, a niche mechanic that Schedule I could have easily altered to differentiate itself. Dead drops: Both games include nearly identical drop-off points marked with white Xs, another feature that feels too specific to overlook.

While competition can push developers to improve and refine their games, Drug Dealer Simulator was first to the finish line with its game and now the lack of polish is more glaring when compared to the sleeker, fun style of Schedule I, so it's easy to see why they may be a bit miffed about the crazy success of the latter.



Movie Games did put out a statement about the matter on Steam, and while there is no actual lawsuit yet, they are investigating the similarities between the two games. Here's the full statement:



"Dear Gamers,



We’d like to address your Schedule I / Drug Dealer Simulator publication and share some facts regarding the situation.



1. There is no lawsuit.



2. It is not our intention to prevent TVGS from selling or developing their game.



3. There is an investigation into the nature of similarities between the games since a preliminary legal analysis indicated there might have been an infringement.



4. The analysis and investigation were necessary in the light of repeating opinions that the games are very similar. By not investigating it, Movie Games, being a publicly traded company, could face severe consequences for negligence.



5. The above was communicated only via ESPI, a stock market communication system, where we are obligated to publish such information for full transparency. Not publishing it would also be a case of negligence. From there it was picked up by the media and, in some cases, wrongly reported as a lawsuit.



6. The above is handled only by Movie Games, the publisher, not Byterunners, the developer of Drug Dealer Simulator. The developer is not involved in it whatsoever.There is no ill will towards TVGS. We even mailed them best wishes shortly before the release, when the game was already huge, but before the investigation was deemed necessary. However, we are obligated to perform this investigation, act accordingly to the scope of the infringement if it is confirmed, and inform the public about it via ESPI.



Best wishes,



Movie Games"

Unfortunately, the rumors around legal action initially lead to gamers review bombing Drug Dealer Simulator on Steam in retaliation. Though the statement seems to have placated matters somewhat.

Is Schedule I on Xbox?

No, the game is currently available only on Steam. However, the game it’s allegedly inspired by, Drug Dealer Simulator, is now available on Xbox. You can purchase it for $24.99.