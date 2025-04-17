Is Drug Dealer Simulator on Xbox Game Pass? Yes, Drug Dealer Simulator will be available is available to play on Xbox Game Pass as of April 16, 2025.

Drug Dealer Simulator | Xbox Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Drug Dealer Simulator has just landed on Xbox Game Pass, offering a darker twist for fans of quirky simulators like PowerWash Simulator and Lawn Mowing Simulator. If those wholesome titles have ever led you to imagine a darker, more illicit career path, this game delivers the perfect opportunity to dive into the underworld — without any real-world consequences.



Channel your inner Walter White, but on a scale even he couldn't imagine — as you strategize, expand, and dominate your territory. Building your empire from the ground up in a squalid hideout, your goal is to climb the heirarchy and manage your own criminal operations.

Developed by Polish studio Byterunners, Drug Dealer Simulator originally launched on PC in 2020, where it gained a cult following for its dark humor. The Xbox release comes with a host of updates and a visual overhaul, optimized for modern consoles. Players on Xbox Series X can enjoy the game at 60FPS and 1440p, while those on Xbox Series S and Xbox One can experience it at 30FPS and 1080p.



For fans of this game, there is also a Drug Dealer Simulator 2 available on Steam. While the sequel expands on the original with improved mechanics and new features, there's no word yet on whether it will make its way to Xbox platforms.

There are not currently any great deals on Xbox Game Pass as of writing, but this CDKeys deal for 1 months is the cheapest if you really want to squeeze the cents.