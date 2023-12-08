Untitled Goose Game developer's new game looks like a hilariously good time with friends

What you need to know

Developer House House found great success a few years ago with the release of Untitled Goose Game.

Today, during The Game Awards 2023, a new trailer showed off the developer's next title, Big Walk.

This is a cooperative multiplayer game that is set to release sometime in 2025.

During The Game Awards 2023, it was revealed via a new trailer that developer House House is working on a new game called Big Walk, which is set to release sometime in 2025.

A few years ago in 2019, developer House House made a big splash with the release of Untitled Goose Game, a hilarious adventure where you play as a mischievous goose out to mess with the people in a village. Big Walk appears to have the same kind of fun focus sporting a relatively goofy art style (in a good way) with gameplay that centers around cooperative exploration and puzzle solving with friends.

In the description, House House paints this new game as a chill cooperative adventure to share with friends:



"Hang out and get lost with close friends in a big world. A cooperative online walker-talker from the creators of Untitled Goose Game.

"Set out with your friends through a wide-open world full of challenges, puzzles, and discoveries. You’ll need to work together to find your way around, stay in contact using an assortment of tools and toys, and figure out new ways to communicate when you suddenly find yourself speechless.

"Adventuring aside, there’s plenty of time to just hang out. Sit and watch the sunset, or steal your friend’s binoculars and kick them into the ocean. Spending time with friends is the best part of a big walk."



It's unclear at this time what platforms Big Walk will release on but there's still plenty of time to learn since we'll have to wait until 2025 at least to play it.

