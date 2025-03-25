VividQ has reported that it is the first in the world to port a game to a holographic display, starting with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022).

VividQ, a UK-based tech startup focused on developing 3D and holographic experiences, has announced that it is the first in the world to port existing gaming content to a 3D holographic display. The game? 2022's best-selling first-person shooter, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

According to VividQ, the startup was able to port Modern Warfare 2 (2022) without the need for source content using its proprietary Co-Reality development kit. The kit reportedly allows developers to port existing games, even resource heavy titles like Call of Duty, without any modification while still running at over 100 frames per second with what VividQ calls "game-level graphics at game-play level frame rates."

How Computer-Generated Holography Solves Key Challenges in AR Displays by Darran Milne, VividQ - YouTube Watch On

While strides have been made in gaming with virtual reality and 3D spaces, gaming in VR has struggled with user retention due to issues like motion sickness. VividQ describes this persistent limitation to VR after prolonged use as "vergence accommodation conflict" (VAC) and claims that its VR-style holographic displays eliminate this hurdle.

The absence of VAC allows players to experience depth in virtual worlds by focusing and defocusing naturally, all while staying immersed in the gaming experience and engaging with narrative-based games for extended periods without discomfort.

“When we think of immersive experiences — whether in gaming or other forms of content — we imagine transporting participants to another world,” said Darran Milne, co-founder and CEO of VividQ.

“However, VR headsets and glasses can detract from the experience, often causing discomfort like nausea and headaches. VividQ's holographic display removes those barriers, delivering superior image quality and frame rates to offer, for the first time, a truly seamless and immersive experience.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) becomes the first game ported to holographic displays. (Image credit: Activision)

“The holographic display revolution is here. For the first time, players can experience AAA games like Activision’s Call of Duty in true 3D without any modifications to the original content, facilitating a new era of immersive entertainment,” said Keyvan Peymani, Venture Partner at Griffin Gaming Ventures.

“VividQ’s holographic display offers an unprecedented level of digital realism and immersiveness for all VR content, allowing gamers to play for hours at a time without eye strain or nausea. This solution solves the long-standing challenge of image quality and frame rate, proving it is not only viable but superior to traditional VR.”

VividQ did not elaborate on whether the Call of Duty port included the entirety of the game or only the campaign experience, nor whether or not we can expect additional Call of Duty titles like Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6—which share a launcher with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)—to also become available with the port.