War is Hell: This upcoming retro-inspired survival horror indie title showcases the trauma of war on Xbox and PC

CONSCRIPT is a survival horror-themed retro-inspired game from solo developer Catchweight Studio and published by Team17 Digital.

The game is coming to Xbox consoles and PC, along with other consoles, on July 23.

The events of World War 1 were undeniably horrifying, which just might make it the perfect setting for a terrifying retro-inspired survival horror game. Catchweight Studio, an Australian studio comprised of just one person, has partnered with Team 17 Digital to publish CONSCRIPT, a World War-themed survival horror indie. Conscript will be released on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, as well as PC, PlayStation consoles, and the Nintendo Switch on July 23. A new narrative trailer was recently released to give a better look at Conscript’s story.

Conscript follows a lone French soldier through the trenches during the Battle of Verdun in 1916 as he searches for his brother, who has gone missing in action. The game will offer intricate, WW1-themed environments with environmental puzzles that will require players to manage resources, survive enemy combatants, and experience multiple endings. Despite being a retro-inspired horror title, Conscript will feature a variety of difficulty settings, and players can expect 10–12 hours of highly replayable gameplay.

Catchweight Studio’s lone developer has shared on the Conscript website that development started on the game in 2017, with classic survival horror games like Silent Hill 1-4 and Resident Evil 1-4 serving as inspiration. Conscript is the debut game from Catchweight Studio, which has received support from funding programs VicScreen, Screen Australia, and Austrade in addition to backing from Kickstarter supporters. Team 17 Digital is providing publishing support for Conscript. The award-winning publisher has a stacked portfolio, having worked on titles like Hell Let Loose, Overcooked!, and Dredge. More than 100K users have added Conscript to their Steam wishlist.

Conscript will be available on Xbox Series X|S and One consoles, PlayStation 5 and 4 consoles, PC via Steam, and the Nintendo Switch on July 23. Preorders are available for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC now, with preorders for the Nintendo Switch going live on June 25. The game will be available in English, French, German, Spanish, Spanish (LATAM), Portuguese (Br), Chinese Simplified, Chinese Traditional, Japanese, Russian, Polish, and Turkish at launch.

On Xbox, CONSCRIPT is an Xbox Play Anywhere title, which means you only need to purchase the game one time to have access to it across PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. There is no announcement or confirmation whether the game will come to Xbox Game Pass at launch or in the near future.

CONSCRIPT | $20 on GOG Search for your MIA brother in the trenches of Verdun during World War I in this harrowing survival horror game from first-time solo dev Catchweight Studios and publisher Team17 Digital. Preorder now: $20 (Steam) | $20 (Xbox)