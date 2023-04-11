Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun brings retro action to Xbox and PC in May 2023

What you need to know

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is an upcoming first-person shooter developed by Auroch Digital and published by Focus Entertainment.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun was developed to look like retro shooters such as the older DOOM games, while still using a modern gameplay engine.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is slated to launch on May 23, 2023.

Interested in Warhammer 40,000? Interested in DOOM? Then we've got great news.



Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is an upcoming retro-stylized first-person shooter being developed by Auroch Digital and published by Focus Entertainment. First revealed back during the Warhammer Skulls 2022 event, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun now has a release date of May 23, 2023.

Alongside the release date announcement, we've learned via Warhammer Community (opens in new tab) that actor Rahul Kohli (iZombie, Gears 5, Midnight Mass) will be providing the voice of the main character.

"I’m feeling incredibly lucky to be a part of the Warhammer universe”, Rahul said. “I only recently became a fan and had chosen my chapter (Ultramarines because I’m a sucker for the box art). Over the past year or so, I found the community to be so welcoming, it kind of accelerated my love for the hobby."

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun looks every bit a game from decades ago, but was built with a modern game engine, with more complicated AI and animations. Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is launching across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4. It's $22, with a small discount for anyone that preorders.

Windows Central's take

A game that looks and feels like older DOOM, but set in Warhammer 40,000? It's like someone scanned my brain and made a targeted experience as a result. I'm surprised it's coming so soon but I'll definitely be checking this out.