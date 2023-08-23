Warhammer 40,000: Darktide gets October 2023 release date on Xbox Series X|S

What you need to know

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a co-op shooter from Fatshark, the developers of the Vermintide Warhammer Fantasy games.

Darktide first launched on Windows PC and PC Game Pass in November 2022, with the Xbox console versions delayed for additional polish.

Darktide is finally launching on Xbox Series X|S on Oct. 4, 2023, and will be available day one in Xbox Game Pass.

After multiple delays, Xbox console players will finally be able to dive into the most recent co-op shooter in the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

Fatshark shared on Wednesday that Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is headed to Xbox Series X|S on Oct. 4, 2023. Originally announced as a timed Xbox console exclusive, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide launched on Windows PC and PC Game Pass back in November 2022, with the console versions pushed out for further polish. You can check out the Xbox console version trailer below:

In my review of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide on PC, I wrote that it "is incredibly detailed and fun to play, with players customizing their own grunt of the Imperium's war machine and fighting the endless reserves of Chaos. Unfortunately, technical issues run rampant throughout this experience, with poor optimization even for more recent hardware."

Analysis: A long-time coming and hopefully a relaunch

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a lot of fun to play, but the technical performance was awful (and frankly, downright bizarre) at launch. Things have gotten better with patches over time, and Fatshark is launching the Xbox version of the game around the time of a planned talent tree upgrade, providing new ways for players to customize their builds and set their characters apart.

Hopefully performance on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is solid, because this is a game I want to recommend to my friends to help pull them down the 40K rabbit hole.