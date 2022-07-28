Warhammer 40,000: Darktide delayed to November 2022 for PC, Xbox Series X|S to follow

What you need to know

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, a first-person co-op shooter being developed and published by Fatshark, is getting a second delay.

Originally slated to release on September 13, the PC version of the game is now scheduled to launch on November 30.

The Xbox Series X|S versions of the game are scheduled to arrive sometime shortly after the PC release.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is also launching day one into Xbox Game Pass.

Anyone looking forward to Fatshark's upcoming co-op Warhammer 40,000 shooter will have to wait just a little bit longer.

The developer shared on Thursday that Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is being delayed again past the September 13 release date, though not by a very long period of time. The PC version of the game is now set to launch on November 30, while the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions will be coming "shortly after."

The developers cite needing to implement additional polish, with some improved performance and stability, as the reasons for the delay. The developers are also looking for additional feedback, and players can sign up to be selected for technical tests (opens in new tab) that will be coming in the near future.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is set on the Hive Tertium on the planet Atoma Prime, where a cult has spread Chaos corruption, leaving the defense of the city in the hands of a few survivors. Like in the Vermintide games (which are set in The End Times of Warhammer Fantasy), players can go it alone or play together with up to three friends.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a timed Xbox console exclusive, and is also launching day one into Xbox Game Pass.