Warm butt or cool butt? Razer’s latest gaming chair concept lets you choose

Cool off or heat up — Razer's chair concept lets you set the perfect temperature while you game

CES 2025 is where Razer unveils its quirkiest concept designs. Last year, we got the haptic gaming chair, and this year's groundbreaking butt technology comes in the form of a temperature-controlled gaming chair. Meet Project Arielle, a concept mesh chair that cools you down or toasts your buns better than the Xbox Series S toaster. Oh, and of course, it has RGB—this is Razer, after all.

A butt of ice and fire

Project Arielle is RGB-lit and temperature-adjustable (Image credit: Razer / X)

Project Arielle, unveiled at CES 2025, is the "world's first heating and cooling integrated mesh gaming chair." Using a bladeless fan system (think Dyson fans) integrated into the Razer Fujin Pro, the cooling system operates almost silently, is easy to clean, and offers three settings to reduce the surrounding temperature by approximately 35.6°F to 41°F (2°C to 5°C) in low humidity.

When you want to turn up the heat—whether it's winter or you’re in the Minecraft Nether craving some hot and hellish immersion—the seat uses PTC heaters that can warm it up to 86°F (30°C) on demand.

The chair is controlled via a sleek touchscreen panel on the right-hand side, though it would be even cooler if it responded to in-game temperatures.

The touchscreen lets you adjust the temperature and fan speed (Image credit: Razer)

Adding to the usually understated design of the Fujin Pro, Razer has incorporated RGB lighting around the chair. The lighting also serves a functional purpose, indicating whether the chair is in warming or cooling mode.

Where can I buy Project Arielle?

You can’t—at least, not yet. Project Arielle is currently just a concept device, and Razer hasn’t announced a release date or MSRP. However, the chair is understandably a hit on the CES 2025 showroom floor, with many attendees clamoring to rest their weary conference feet.

I do believe a temperature-controlled chair has wider appeal and practicality than last year’s Project Esther, the haptic gaming chair — especially as I sit here typing under my electric blanket. If you've ever enjoyed a heated car seat in the middle of winter, you’ll immediately understand the appeal of this! You can read more about Project Arielle over at Razer's website.