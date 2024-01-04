Yes the Xbox Series S toaster is real — and people are actually buying it

What you need to know

The Xbox Series S toaster is officially available now from Walmart for $39.99.

It's an ode to the Xbox Series S console, that imprints the Xbox logo on your toast.

The toaster already has some 5-star reviews.

If you thought the Xbox Series X mini fridge was cool (we sure did), prepare for the next level of kitchen innovation from Xbox. Hold onto your controllers, because the Xbox Series S toaster is here, and it's not just a gag — it's real and at Walmart. Xbox and toast enthusiasts are already giving it rave reviews, with one fan stating, "The best part is my girlfriend doesn't mind it in our kitchen since it's black and white!"



We first uncovered sightings of the toaster back in March 2023 on a French website and at first glance, it seemed like a clever Photoshop joke. However, we can now happily confirm it's the real deal and you can celebrate both gaming AND carbs in one delicious hit.

Xbox Series S toaster | Available now for $39.99 at Walmart



Embrace both gaming AND carbs with this official Xbox Series S toaster. Toasts 2 slices of bread, bagels, waffles, and other delicious food while imprinting them with the Xbox logo. With 6 teraflops, I mean shades of toast available via the LED countdown timer, this would make a great kitchen companion for the Xbox Series X mini fridge. Xbox Series X Mini Fridge also available | was $88 now $39.94 at Walmart

If only there were Xbox achievements for consistently achieving the perfect toast shade (Image credit: Xbox - Walmart - True Achievements meme creator)

The toaster is said to "take your kitchen countertop to the next level." featuring a shade selector to cater to your preferred level of toastiness. With the capacity to handle two slices at a time and the versatility to toast bagels and waffles, this kitchen gadget is a carb lover's dream. And here's the pièce de résistance — it imprints the iconic Xbox logo on your toast, letting you earn your breakfast achievement in true style.



The listing shows that Xbox and Walmart really know their audience. "No more breakfast-induced jump scares or trying to spread butter on bread that's already gone cold because you were trying to find a good save point." This is the ultimate slice of Xbox fandom on a plate. We only wish it actually unlocked achievements like 'toasted your bagel to perfection' or 'consumed an entire loaf in one day'.

From fridge to toaster

Both the Xbox Series S and X were the subject of a lot of memes when they launched, with the S being such an unusual aesthetic that was compared to everything from doorbells to boomboxes, and at some point, the idea of an Xbox Series S toaster was born. We never dreamed it would become a reality, but Xbox has shown again they have a sense of humor, having already delivered us the spectacular Xbox Series X mini fridge, which now has a not-so-mini counterpart in the Xbox Series X compact fridge. Now if only these devices had Kinect... "Xbox toaster, turn on. Toast my bread to level 3."