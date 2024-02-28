Where we dropping? Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile release date announced along with the revival of Verdansk and Rebirth Island.

What you need to know

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will launch worldwide on March 21 on iOS and Android.

Fan favorite maps Verdansk and Rebirth Island will return for Battle Royale and Resurgence modes, alongside multiplayer offerings including Shipment and Shoot House.

Players will be able to access Warzone Mobile with their Activision ID and share progression and purchases across mobile, console, and PC versions of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will be coming to iOS and Android devices worldwide on March 21. Players can look forward to the return of fan-favorite maps from the original Warzone experience, Verdansk, and Rebirth Island, alongside offerings from multiplayer like Shipment and Shoot House when the game launches.

When it debuted during the Call of Duty Next showcase last summer, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile had already cultivated 45 million players who had pre-registered to dive into the free-to-play battle royale on the go. The Call of Duty team is now celebrating 50 million pre-registrations for the game ahead of launch. Pre-registering for Warzone Mobile will net players some unique rewards, including the Ghost "Condemned" operator skin, weapon blueprints for the M4 and the X12, a special vinyl, and the "Dark Familiar" emblem.

Call of Duty offers shared progression across all platforms, and the Call of Duty team has shared via a blog post that Warzone Mobile will not be an exception. Players can level up their battle passes, earn prestige, and access their purchased operator bundles (including Blackcell content.)

There are some exclusive bundles, however, that will not be available on Warzone Mobile. This most likely affects the PlayStation exclusive operator skins, which can only be accessed by players on PlayStation consoles and are also only visible to other players on PlayStation. For those on Xbox, PC, or Mobile, these operator skins are replaced with the generic "MilSim" operator. Bundles that support cross-inventory will feature a "Connected" tag to make them easier to spot.

Because Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile requires an Activision ID to sign in players will also get to take their friends lists with them, and social features like proximity chat and death chat will be available at launch.

Verdansk returns for 120 player battle royale action, while Rebirth Island will be the home for 48 player Resurgence play in Warzone Mobile. (Image credit: Activision)



Developed across multiple Activision studios, including teams from Activision Shanghai Studio, Beenox, Digital Legends, and Solid State Studios, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will welcome players back to the battlefield of Verdansk for 120-player battle-royale action. Verdansk was the original Warzone map that was released in 2020 and saw the free-to-play title take off. However, it was destroyed to make way for the Pacific island map of Caldera when Call of Duty: Vanguard was released. Players have put aside their differences to rally together to ask for the return of Verdansk ever since, and now with Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile they're getting their wish. The original Gulag will return, as well, where players can fight for a second chance at victory should they be defeated.

Similarly to Verdansk, Rebirth Island was the first small map to hit Warzone, ushering in a new mode where players could revive without fighting in the Gulag so long as a squad mate remained alive. Rebirth Island was followed up with Fortune's Keep, which was recently revived for Call of Duty: Warzone on console and PC. Now, players can return to Rebirth in Warzone Mobile starting next month for 48-player Resurgence.



Multiplayer maps like Shipment and Shoot House are making their way to mobile. (Image credit: Activision)



Although battle royale is the focus of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, there will also be multiplayer offerings coming to your favorite mobile devices. Fan-favorite multiplayer maps like Shipment, Shoot House, and Sporeyard are all slated to arrive on the platform for on-the-go action. Players can load up Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, or Search and Destroy in both their traditional core and hardcore variants.

While Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile was in development before Xbox acquired Activision Blizzard King, the game will undoubtedly serve as a litmus test for Xbox's efforts to gain ground in the mobile gaming market.