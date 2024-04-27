Why do the Ghouls in Fallout have no noses? I ventured into the digital wasteland to try and find out
I've spent too long thinking about this, so I went off to try and find some kind of answer, or theory, to explain it.
How does a Ghoul in Fallout smell? Terrible! OK, now the terrible gag is out of the way, for real, why do these guys not have a nose? The Wasteland is a terrible place full of various mutations, but Ghouls can seem to be mostly human in their appearance, albeit a very haggard human form. But they have one very obvious, defining feature, and that's the lack of a sniffer.
Have you ever wondered why they don't have a nose? Maybe it's just me! In any case, as someone who's only previously dabbled in the franchise but has come down with a case of Fallout fever thanks to the Prime Video show, I decided to do what anyone would do with such a question.
To the Internet!
What are Ghouls in Fallout?
As someone not deeply immersed in Fallout lore, I've been reading up on various resources online to try and answer my question. But firstly, what is a Ghoul?
The Fallout wiki has a pretty short and sweet answer:
"Ghouls are mutated humans or animals affected by the phenomenon of ghoulification. In the case of humans, ghouls are sometimes referred to as necrotic post-humans in the Capital Wasteland, but this term does not seem to have been adopted outside of it whatsoever."
The short version is that they've been affected by radiation, as if you dive deeper into Fallout lore, there are examples of pre-war Ghouls created in a lab. This was through experimental exposure to radiation in a bid to achieve immortality and the desire to survive the impending nuclear war that seemed inevitable at the time.
Most Ghouls, it's accepted, were created as a result of the Great War, though not all. As we saw in season one of the Fallout Prime Video series, it's still possible to become a new Ghoul even over two centuries after the war.
None of this explains why Ghouls don't have noses, though. As it turns out, there doesn't seem to be an official explanation in the lore. As far as I can tell, it's a design choice.
That doesn't mean there aren't theories, though.
Fan theories on what happened to the noses of Ghouls in the Fallout universe
The lack of official explanation doesn't mean the topic hasn't been explored. It doesn't take too much hunting on Reddit to find theories on what happened to the noses of the Ghouls, some are more sensible than others.
Here are some of my favorites from r/falloutlore
Despite looking like rotting zombies, Ghouls flesh isn't actually rotten. It's somehow the opposite, seemingly preserved by the exposure to the radiation. So, more burned, than rotten. But it would be fair to assume that the same radiation that preserved much of the Ghoul, and gave them almost immortality and the ability to 'heal', also destroyed the tissue and cartilage in the nose.
You could, of course, draw your own conclusion or some up with something more out there, but I guess it makes sense. If you have the necessary medical knowledge to add anything to these theories, I'd love to hear it.
Ghouls aren't actually immortal, but as we learned in the show, it's possible for them to appear that way. Cooper Howard's Ghoul lived for two centuries after the bombs dropped, thanks to those yellow vials that ward off the deterioration into the feral state. Indeed, our first introduction to him is when he's buried, hooked up to an IV of this magic elixir.
So, sadly, there isn't a definitive answer, but the fan theories of it just being down to the process and the radiation killing off the nose and ears first does at least seem sensible. Officially, it looks like a design choice.
