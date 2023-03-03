Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty PC system requirements: Can you run it?

Developer Team Ninja has made a huge name for itself in the Soulslike community with Nioh and Nioh 2, two fan-favorite action RPGs with incredible gameplay and strong visual and audio presentation. Now, the studio is back with Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, a blisteringly fast and aggressive experience that blends Sekiro-style swordplay with exploration-focused mechanics and a sandbox full of different armors, weapons, and spells.

I've fully played through the game ahead of its launch, and as I said in my Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty review, I firmly believe that this is one of the best Soulslikes ever made. If you're interested in getting the game as a PC player, though, it's important to make sure that your rig is capable of running the game first.

To help you do that, we've listed Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's minimum and recommended specs below so that you can compare them with the hardware in your PC. We've also explained how you can easily review your system's specs with just a few clicks.

What are the PC and system requirements for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

(Image credit: Koei Tecmo)

Here, you'll find a breakdown of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's minimum and recommended specs. Team Ninja says that if your PC meets the game's minimum requirements, you should be able to play it at 720p with 30 FPS with your graphics settings set to Best Performance. If your system meets the recommended specs, you can expect a 1080p 60 FPS experience with Standard quality graphics.

In internal testing, the developers found that the game runs at 4K (2160p) with 60 FPS on Standard graphics with an RTX 3080 GPU. Pushing beyond 60 FPS appears to be quite taxing, though, as an Intel Core i9-12900 processor and an RTX 3090 were needed for 1080p at 120 FPS with Best Performance graphics.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty minimum requirements

Here are the minimum requirements for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty:

OS: Windows 10/11

Windows 10/11 CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3400G GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 570

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 570 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Storage: 60 GB available space

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty recommended specs

These are Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's recommended specs:

OS: Windows 10/11

Windows 10/11 CPU: Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Storage: 60 GB available space

Overall, these hardware requirements are pretty accessible, and most modern computers will meet them without issues. You may want to consider upgrading your system if you only meet the minimum requirements, though, as playing a game like Wo Long at 720p with 30 FPS would be rough.

Can my PC run Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Checking if you have enough hard drive space is simple since the File Explorer app shows you all of your available storage, but details on the rest of your specs are a little trickier to track down. Thankfully, by using the DirectX Diagnostic Tool, you can check out all of your PC's hardware very quickly. Here's what to do:

Click the Windows button on your taskbar.

button on your taskbar. Type dxdiag .

. Click the dxdiag command in the search results. Windows will then show your PC specifications.

in the search results. Windows will then show your PC specifications. Navigate to the System tab for details on your processor, memory, and Windows version.

tab for details on your processor, memory, and Windows version. Navigate to Display tab for details on your graphics hardware.

If you're looking to upgrade, our roundups of all the best graphics card deals, the best CPU deals, and the best DDR4 and DDR5 RAM deals will help you find a great price on what you need. If you're running low on storage but you don't want to delete any of the files you have saved, adding one of the best SSDs to your system is a good idea.