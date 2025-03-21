If you're looking for something to play right now and you enjoy first-person shooter (FPS) games, you'll be happy to learn that one of the best single-player ones from the 2010s is currently free on Xbox consoles and Windows PC with an Amazon Prime membership.

That game is Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, the 2015 prequel to 2014's The New Order that brought the beloved Wolfenstein series — one of the first and most influential shooter franchises — into the modern age. While it retails for $20 normally, it's available to play forever for free on Prime Gaming from now until April 21, 2025 (a full month at the time of writing) for those subscribed to Amazon Prime.

I never ended up playing The Old Blood — I was mainly getting my shooter fix from Halo, Battlefield, and Team Fortress 2 back in 2015 — but I did eventually check out The New Order, and had an absolute blast with MachineGames' reboot. In hindsight, I really should have kept going with The Old Blood, but at least now I can thanks to this offer. If the game is as fun as The New Order, I'll probably get around to trying Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, too (I haven't heard the best things about the 2019 co-op focused Youngblood, though).

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood - Gameplay Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

For the unaware, Wolfenstein is set in an alternate reality in which Nazi Germany, bolstered by futuristic technological advancements, ended up defeating the Allies in World War II and established a worldwide empire. The New Order follows protagonist B.J. Blazkowicz as he rebels against the regime in 1960, but The Old Blood takes place at the end of the war in 1946 and shows what happens before the Allies' ultimate downfall.

Like most of the other Wolfenstein games, The Old Blood has accrued countless positive reviews over the years, with fans lauding its intense shooter combat, stealth mechanics, and its gritty dieselpunk style that's become iconic at this point. Reviewers and players alike are generally more critical of the story and narrative, but most agree that it's at least serviceable and is an effective vehicle for the action-packed 6-8 hour adventure it sends you on.

All in all, it's a great game to nab for free if you have Amazon Prime, and arguably one of the best Xbox games and best PC games for FPS fans. Some other noteworthy games being offered right now include Mortal Shell, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, Deus Ex: Human Revolution, BioShock 2 Remastered, The Talos Principle, and others, so be sure to have a look through Prime Gaming's list.

A cinematic screenshot of Wolfenstein: The Old Blood. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

DEAL: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1-month memberships are just $13.99 at CDKeys, giving you access to Microsoft's service for a steep discount

If you don't have it, something worth noting is that you can still take advantage of Prime Gaming offers with the 30-day free Prime trial Amazon offers to its customers. You'll have to subscribe for $14.99/month if you've used that trial up previously, but doing so might be worth it since Prime gives you free two-day, one-day, or even same-day shipping for millions of items on Amazon's digital storefront, exclusive deals, and access to services like Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and the aforementioned Prime Gaming.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Note that all the modern Wolfenstein games — including The Old Blood — are also available through Xbox Game Pass, which is Microsoft's buffet-style gaming service. If you don't have Prime but do have Game Pass, you can jump in on Xbox and PC that way. The Old Blood is also just $4.19 at CDKeys, too, so keep that in mind if all you want is the game and aren't interested in a membership with either program.