"A heartfelt thank you": After 28 years, Microsoft legend, former Halo exec and Xbox Film/TV lead Kiki Wolfkill has left the company

Confirming some rumors I heard a short while ago, Microsoft legend and Halo alumni Kiki Wolfkill has left Microsoft after almost three decades.

Announcing her departure via LinkedIn today, Wolfkill spent her most recent stint at Xbox developing the game's franchises for the big screen. Wolfkill helped steward several of Microsoft's recent transmedia initiatives, which has included things like the Halo TV show and Fallout TV shows, the Minecraft movie, and upcoming projects like the Gears of War TV show and movie, the Diablo show, and more secret stuff coming down the pipeline (more on that in a future article perhaps.)

"After 28 years, I've made the difficult but exhilarating decision to leave Microsoft!" Wolfkill said. "Friday was my last day at a place where I grew up and learned so many invaluable lessons - how to listen, lead, be accountable, and most importantly, to care deeply for who you serve - your team and your audience. I'm so grateful for the opportunities that Microsoft has given me and the career that it let me build in an industry that I love."

Yesterday Kiki Wolfkill, who was the head of Xbox Film/TV and previously 343 Industries head of Halo transmedia and entertainment, announced she left Microsoft. pic.twitter.com/2fi9f5KfXXApril 22, 2026

Wolfkill said that she's eager to take on a new challenge, so it seems as though she's landed a role at another company, perhaps in a similar capacity.

In recent times, there's been a lot of focus on Wolfkill's stewardship of the ill-received Halo TV show, owing to her tenure producing Halo titles with 343i. But she was involved in various other far more successful projects and products over the years, most prominently as an artist.

She joined Microsoft Games Studios initially as an artist, directing art across various Microsoft-published franchises including Mass Effect, Fable, Project Gotham Racing, Forza, and more. She served as executive producer on Halo 4, and then led Halo's transmedia projects including Halo Legends, Halo: Forward Unto Dawn, Halo: Nightfall, and contributed to growth across Microsoft's merchandising and product licensing segments.

Her departure comes at a difficult time for her Halo-adjacent legacy. Various allegations have emerged in recent weeks suggesting that Halo Studios fosters something of a toxic working environment. Retaliatory firings and other types of misconduct allegations once again hang over the studio, which has already a fairly steep hill to climb to win back the audiences Halo once enjoyed.

Wolfkill transferred out of Halo Studios when it was restructured, following the difficult live service launch of Halo Infinite, and disappointing reception of the Halo TV show.

Halo: Campaign Evolved | The Silent Cartographer Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Microsoft is working on a new remake of Halo Combat Evolved, dubbed Halo Campaign Evolved, which will remaster the original game and include some fresh missions on top.

Halo is arguably one of the most mis-managed franchises in Xbox history, unfortunately, despite being its most iconic. Halo was big enough and important enough to put Xbox itself on the map, and launches of Halo 2 and Halo 3 were huge retail events in their day. The gaming landscape is very different in 2026, but for Halo to never truly find a place among the Fortnites and Call of Dutys of the world seems like a legendarily missed opportunity.

Pierre Hintze is currently leading the Halo franchise. Hintze is widely credited with navigating Halo: Master Chief Collection through a similarly difficult launch, and long-suffering Halo fans are praying that Hintze's team will be able to turn the franchise into something befitting of its legacy.

Perhaps there's a universe where Halo does once again find its footing. And then, freed from Microsoft's austere attitude towards investing in its gaming portfolio, Kiki Wolfkill could steward a new TV show to the same heights enjoyed by Fallout or Cyberpunk Edgerunners. Only time will tell.

All the best to Kiki, it'll be interesting to see what she does next.

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