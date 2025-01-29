A new analysis claims that Microsoft's Xbox has become the top games publisher in the world
With almost half a billion in spending, Microsoft's multiplatform strategy is paying off for Xbox, at least according to this analysis.
Is Microsoft and Xbox the world's biggest gaming publisher? That's the case, according to at least one analysis.
There's been a lot of drama among the Xbox faithful over the past year, as Microsoft shifted away from software exclusives on Xbox consoles to a full-blown multiplatform strategy. Games that were previously Xbox exclusive on console, including Sea of Thieves, Grounded, and more, have gradually been making their way across to arch rival PlayStation. It has led to questions about Xbox's future, although the firm claims it is still aiming to deliver new Xbox hardware in the future. Only a couple of days ago, Xbox lead Phil Spencer said he wants Xbox hardware to compete on power and differentiation, which should stave off serious concerns for the time being.
If you're still not convinced about Xbox's strategy, perhaps this new report will help. An analysis from Ampere (via VGC) claims that in December, Microsoft clinched the world's biggest game publisher crown, seeing $465 billion in spending through its products. That includes behemoth titles like World of Warcraft, Call of Duty, Minecraft, and Candy Crush Saga. The report credits Microsoft's multiplatform push for a large share of the victories, with 64% of the spending attributable to PlayStation's ecosystem via Call of Duty and the like. It would've been nice to learn how much of the spending was on Xbox and PC respectively, too, but Ampere didn't share those figures seemingly.
The analysis gives a shoutout to games like Fortnite and Marvel's Rivals, which saw significant successes over the Christmas period. However, I have to wonder just how accurate some of the data is when considering the global market. Ampere says that Microsoft was "comfortably ahead" of EA, who were in second place. Other analyses in the past have put Chinese firm Tencent far ahead of other publishers, owing in part to the firm's large home-field advantage, alongside its savvy investments in games like Fortnite and League of Legends. Tencent did get a shoutout for Path of Exile 2, though, which has been tracking well.
It's hard to say exactly how Ampere tracks some aspects of that data. To speculate, perhaps the firm doesn't consider co-owned Fortnite against Tencent's numbers. Either way, it's a feather in the cap for Microsoft potentially, whose ever evolving strategy continues to cause anxiety amongst its biggest customers. Xbox hardware has been tracking down quarter over quarter for a couple of years now, making gamers worried that developers may eventually start abandoning the platform.
Microsoft is planning to announce its FY25 Q2 financial results today, which may give us more data on exactly how Xbox is performing in a post-exclusive game world. Xbox Game Pass remains the best deal in gaming, Xbox Series X is the most powerful console, and Xbox Series S is the most affordable entry into current gen gaming. But, for whatever reason, consumers have so far shrugged their shoulders.
There is absolutely no correlation; it's not games like Pentiment, Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush, or Sea of Thieves being available on other platforms that have made Xbox a top publisher.
Do you understand what I'm saying? Or are you too stubborn to admit that you are clinging to nonsensical ideas associations?
When Destin asked, 'Are all Xbox games going to PlayStation?' he said no, neither for all old games nor for all future games ('the things will look at how they do' = case by case). Why didn't he just say yes to such a simple question?
1. Yes There will be more Xbox games on Nintendo and PlayStation
2. No. It won't be all Xbox games
3. Many games will launch on Xbox first, and then MS will decide if they port them to other consoles OR NOT
To return to the topic, yes, of course, it's a good strategy to move towards more multiplatform games, but one doesn't prevent the other. There are also benefits to keeping exclusive games, they know it, and that's exactly what they are doing. Just look at the 2025 lineup, which is full of exclusive games (temporary or not, and even temporary, it's still an exclusive game).
It's not just 2025 games, but here's a short list of exclusive games: South of Midnight, Stalker 2, Contraband, Avowed, Fable, Gears, Perfect Dark, State of Decay 3, Replaced, Everwild, Clockwork Revolution, 33 Immortals, ARK 2, Project Mara, .... And I forget many others. We're still waiting for the rumors that have been around for a year about Forza Horizon 5, Halo, Starfield, etc., supposedly coming to all platforms. Lots of rumors for not much in the end!
Is this a post-exclusive game era? I don't think so!
In reality, it's the platform with the most exclusive games in 2024-2025 behind Nintendo, and also the manufacturer with the most multiplatform games. They lead both strategies simultaneously; it's just that the media and even you like to repeat the same thing and see things always from the same angle, without looking at the other.