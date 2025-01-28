Xbox CEO Phil Spencer says Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 are too similar — "I want us to innovate and make hardware the differentiator."
In a new interview, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer discussed the Xbox Series S, the future of Xbox, and its approach to hardware innovation and the future.
In recent years, the Xbox Series S has been the subject of at least some controversy. The Xbox Series S is the yin to the Xbox Series X yang, offering the current most affordable path to entry for this generation of gaming hardware. The Xbox Series S retails for $299, far less than the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, while boasting the ability to play all current gen games. The Xbox Series S targets 1080p HD resolution using more affordable chips, helping Microsoft pass on savings to consumers who don't feel the need to hit 4K resolution. Typically, the Xbox Series S sacrifices other visual milestones like 60 FPS in some cases, but well-optimized games can still hit 60 or even 120 FPS in rare cases, when built with the console in mind.
Therein lies the controversy with the Xbox Series S, though. Many games simply aren't built with the Xbox Series S in mind — and to ship on Xbox Series X, Microsoft requires developers to build for the Xbox Series S. Games like Black Myth Wukong and previously Baldur's Gate 3 were either delayed or outright omitted from Xbox in its entirety, with blame falling on the Xbox Series S' 10 GB RAM allocation, compared to the PS5 and Xbox Series X' 16 GB. Developers that build games for PS5 or Xbox Series X first struggle to retroactively port the game to the Xbox Series S, which has created headaches for some. Xbox CEO Phil Spencer isn't worried, though.
In a new interview with industry heavyweight and generally lovely bloke Destin Legarie, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer discussed the Xbox Series S, essentially confirming that the so-called "parity clause" will not go away. The parity clause stipulates that games need to ship with feature-parity between Xbox Series X and S, although exceptions have been made for RAM-intensive features like couch co-op in Baldur's Gate 3 — which, by the way, just arrived earlier today for the Xbox Series S.
When asked if Microsoft would ever consider dropping the "parity clause," Spencer described how the Xbox Series S spec "maps pretty well" to lower-power battery-bound devices like the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and Nintendo Switch 2.
"In a way, I think about it in almost exactly the opposite way. With the rise of handheld PCs and the Nintendo Switch 2 — as developers we're building on more device specs from lower power devices, battery powered devices, all the way to things that plug into the wall. I actually think we have a real advantage, because we've been targeting the [Xbox Series S] for quite a while," Spencer explained. "I think that helps us. Frankly, the scalability of engines today allows [games] to scale from ray-trace enabled multi-thousand dollar graphics cards on desktop, all the way through to a battery-powered handheld device. So, for me, [Xbox Series] S has been helpful in our portfolio."
Spencer says it's "an important design point" for developers to consider, given the rise of battery powered devices. Legarie asked Spencer about the previously-teased "Xbox handheld," which Microsoft confirmed were in a prototype state. Spencer remained coy about Microsoft's own handheld efforts, describing how the firm has been working to improve Windows on OEM partner handhelds, like the Lenovo Legion Go. It remains true that having a library of games that target Xbox Series S-like specs should help Microsoft's developer partners target any potential "handheld" Xbox, if Microsoft can actually ship one, that is.
What type of differentiator could Xbox have in hardware?
Microsoft has been working to reduce its reliance on the Xbox hardware ecosystem in recent years. Microsoft has begun shipping games on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, but has also been growing out its own Xbox cloud and PC operation too. When asked why someone should buy an Xbox console in that universe, Spencer emphasized that he wants to return to hardware innovation as the key differentiator between platforms.
"I want us to innovate and make hardware the differentiator. We've got into this space where the differentiation on the hardware has gone down, and it's really been 'locked games' that have become the identity of the hardware. I love when I see handhelds, when I see unique things that hardware manufacturers do. I want our hardware to compete on power, and on innovation. So let's have our platform continue to innovate with services and the hardware work that we're doing — whether it's controller, power, or mobility."
I have to say, what brought me into the Xbox ecosystem in the first place wasn't necessarily some gimmicky hardware feature, but instead, pure value. The modularity of the Xbox 360 helped Microsoft severely undercut the PlayStation 3, giving it its first real anchor in the console market space.
Microsoft has Xbox Game Pass, and Microsoft gives me a PC license alongside an Xbox console license with every game it sells. But what if the plan is to go even further? Given that console hardware is subsidized by software and service sales, could Microsoft pull off a similar price coup with the next Xbox against the PlayStation 6? If its games are shipping everywhere, that would mean more subsidization, right? Could we see the death of the Xbox multiplayer paywall? Could we see Xbox win on price and power? Might the next Xbox console have some kind of space-age brain implant tech that simulates how it feels to get incinerated by a dragon? Who knows, but Microsoft's recent attempts at "hardware innovation" haven't exactly lit the world on fire ... it'll be interesting to see what emerges from Microsoft's labs in the future.
'whether it's controller, power, or mobility.' .......
Let's wait and see!
However, to Phil Spencer's broader point that rather than focusing on game advantages (exclusives), he wants to win market share based on hardware, that's inconsistent with MS' strengths and proven abilities. Unlike Nintendo, who took big innovative risks and won with both their Wii and then Switch, MS cannot innovate in gaming hardware. It's a demonstrated cultural weakness of the MS team. They tried with Kinect and failed. Since then, they've moved further from that (think Windows Phone, Band, etc.). Granted, those are not gaming systems, but the MS cultural problems appear to be consistent across the entire company, meaning they come from the top.
In defining strategy, success comes from finding ways to better leverage existing strengths and clever ways to avoid weak areas. MS' strengths are in its first-party game development, its possible tie-ins with Windows, its backward compatibility, GamePass, and possibly some others. It's weaknesses, especially now that it has lost much of its hardware innovation and engineering team, include its ability to create consumer-desired innovative hardware and now its perception of abandoning everything it starts -- this is a real liability. To bet on both of those over leveraging their ability to put out strong exclusives is just bad strategy.
Sometimes companies get lucky on bad bets, because sometimes chance rewards the lottery player, but that doesn't make it sound strategy.
1- Series S games are required by MS because those are the games Cloud streams. And building a catalog of streamable XBOX games is strategic.
2- Series S games, if properly written (as in using all the features of the hardware and not just those in the PS5 truncated RDNA) can do everything the Series X can do, just at a lower native resolution.
3- At the time the Series consoles were introduced, 75% of all TVs in use were 1080p. Even today, most monitors in use for gaming are either 1080p or 1440P.
4- Series X SOC is in fact better hardware than the PS5 overclocked, variable clock system. But because developers rarely fully optimize for the full ANACONDA feature set it give the appearance that the two platforms are comparable..they are not, the ANACONDA GPU is 25% more capable which is why it ocassionally matches or exceeds the PS5 pro's 30% better GPU. When Spencer said XBOX doesn't need a mid-gen refresh, that is why.
5- Even on PC, most developers release un-optimized games to meet deadlines that are usually set a year too soon, counting on gamers to serve as gamma,grsters and subsidize the final release a year or more later. This needs to change.