Dead by Daylight developer announces Meet Your Maker, a post-apocalyptic building game

What you need to know

Meet Your Maker is a newly-announced post-apocalyptic building game being developed by Behaviour Interactive.

Behaviour Interactive is best known for being developer of the multiplayer horror title Dead by Daylight.

In Meet Your Maker, players will build Outposts filled with traps, while trying to survive raiding other players' Outposts.

Meet Your Maker is being developed for Xbox, PC, and PlayStation, and is targeting a 2023 launch window.

Behaviour Interactive, the developers of horror multiplayer experience Dead by Daylight, revealed the studio's next project, which takes quite a different tone.

Titled Meet Your Maker, this game is part building game, part first-person shooter. Meet Your Maker is set in the post-apocalypse, tasking players to step into the shoes of Custodians. These Custodians are tasked with finding and protecting genetic material to aid the Chimera, an experiment designed to save the Earth.

In order to protect this "GenMat" from foes, players will have to build deadly Outposts filled with enemies and traps. These Outposts are custom-built, and players can tweak every detail, including the paths that AI monstrosities take when patrolling the fortress.

That's only half of the game though. In order to find more of the material, Custodians will have to raid the Outposts of other players. You can check out the reveal trailer for Meet Your Maker below:

Meet Your Maker is currently scheduled to launch at some point in 2023. When it arrives, it'll be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and PS4.

With that said, you may be able to test the game out before then. A closed playtest for Meet Your Maker is set to begin on Aug. 23, 2022. Anyone that is interested in trying out an early version of the game can sign up on the official website (opens in new tab) for a chance to be selected.