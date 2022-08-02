EA sees solid Q1 results thanks to live service games

What you need to know

Publisher Electronic Arts shared its financial results for FY23 Q1.

The publisher saw $1.78 billion in revenue for the quarter.

Live services accounted for 73% of net bookings for the last 12 months.

The EA player network has grown to almost 600 million active accounts.

Electronic Arts (EA) reported a solid quarter, mostly thanks to strong performance from live services.

The publisher shared that for the Q1 2023 fiscal year period, it achieved $1.78 billion in revenue. Live services grew 20% year-over-year over the last year, and accounted for 73% of net bookings for the last 12 months of EA's financial results.

EA noted that the recent launch of Apex Legends Mobile outperformed expectations, though no further metrics were provided.

While live services were the highlight for the quarter, EA leadership mentioned during the accompanying earnings call that single-player games were also "important" for the publisher.

Looking ahead, EA is planning to launch the Dead Space remake from Motive Studios on Jan. 27, 2023. Another big single-player game in the company's planned 2023 portfolio is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor from Respawn Entertainment. There's no exact release date for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor right now, though it's possible the game could be launching in the first quarter of calendar year 2023, as EA is currently slated to launch a "major IP" before April 1, 2023.

Further off, BioWare is working on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf and the next Mass Effect game. While neither title currently has a release window, Windows Central understands that the next Mass Effect is not planned to launch before well into 2024, with a launch further out being much more likely.

Development on the next Skate game is also continuing, with developer Full Circle recently showing a very early look at pre-alpha gameplay. EA noted during its earnings call that the game represented a huge opportunity in building a multiplayer community.