Fall Guys is free to play and now available on Xbox consoles

What you need to know

Fall Guys released today on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and is free to play.

The launch comes with a new season with more rounds, an auto grab function for new players, and a season pass with free and premium rewards.

Fall Guys now supports cross-progression and cross-platform play with Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Wipeout-inspired battle royale game Fall Guys is now free to play and available on Xbox consoles for the first time starting today. The game originally launched for PC and PlayStation 4 in 2020 as Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, but has now dropped the subtitle with the free to play transition.

A new season called Free for All launches alongside the release, and comes with new stages, features, and changes for returning players. Seven additional rounds have been added such as the bouncy castle inspired Bounce Party, Track Attack gauntlet, and Volleyfall. In-game party voice chat has also been added, while a new auto grab toggle in the settings allows players to automatically grab ledges instead of a button.

A season pass has been introduced as it is now free with 100 levels of cosmetic rewards. Free players can earn 50 tiers without paying, though the pass does contain premium currency that can be used for the inevitable next season pass. Players who purchased the full game before the transition will receive the first pass for free.

Fall Guys has had a somewhat long path to Xbox when the official Xbox Game Pass Instagram account teased it would be coming to the service last year, but was denied by then-publisher Devolver Digital. It was then announced for Xbox and Nintendo Switch for summer 2021, but was delayed following developer Mediatonic being acquired by Epic Games.

The game also supports cross-progression and cross-platform play among Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Game Store and Steam. Although, the Steam version has been removed from the store with the free to play transition, which Epic Games did the same for Rocket League when it went free to play. Steam players will still be able to access the game and receive future updates.