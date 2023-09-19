From the forums: Do you want to see Microsoft purchase Nintendo?
While it seems unlikely, it's interesting to think about what Nintendo would look like as part of Microsoft.
The largest leak in Xbox history revealed Microsoft's plans for the future of gaming. The Xbox Series X is set to be refreshed and a new Xbox console is on the way, likely in 2028. We also learned that Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer wants the company to purchase Nintendo.
Spencer said that Microsoft purchasing Nintendo would be a "career moment." His email also explained that he believes the future of Nintendo is on non-Nintendo hardware.
"At some point, getting Nintendo would be a career moment and I honestly believe a good move for both companies," said the CEO. "It's just taking a long time for Nintendo to see that their future exists off their own hardware. A long time... :-)"
While the gaming CEO referred to Nintendo as "THE prime asset for [Microsoft]" it's difficult to see a deal happening. Microsoft had to fight tooth and nail to purchase Activision Blizzard. Buying Nintendo would likely require moving heaven and earth. Honestly, even a miraculous legal effort likely wouldn't get Microsoft the opportunity to acquire Nintendo.
Microsoft's Activision Blizzard purchase was valued at $68.7 billion. Nintendo is reportedly worth around $54 billion right now. Based solely on those figures, it may seem possible that a deal could happen. But Nintendo isn't Activision Blizzard, and I predict regulators would treat any potential acquisition of Nintendo differently.
But that's not what I'm going to focus on today. Instead, I want to know if you want Microsoft to purchase Nintendo.
Do you think it would be good for gamers if Nintendo was owned by Microsoft? What would a combined Microsoft/Nintendo look like? Is there a franchise that you're dying to play on Xbox hardware or Xbox Cloud Gaming? Let us know in the latest thread in our forums.
I'll kick things off with what I said in the thread:
"While I would enjoy being able to play Nintendo games on Microsoft hardware and Xbox Cloud Gaming, I think those benefits would be overshadowed by the negatives of a potential Nintendo that was part of Microsoft. Nintendo, for better and for worse, is willing to experiment. I don't see the Wii or the Switch coming out of a Nintendo made by Microsoft.
I'm frustrated by many things Nintendo struggles with, and I honestly think Microsoft could alleviate some of those issues, but overall, I don't think Microsoft buying Nintendo would be a good thing."
Ron-FI would certainly like it, as I would need to buy one instead of two consoles per generation. However, it would be a nightmare to merge two quite different corporations, resulting in a bigger, worse company. Also, Nintendo is moving towards being an entertainment company. Considering the pile of cash they are sitting over, I think it is more likely to Nintendo buy Universal, which is already a partner in movies and parks than to have Microsoft acquiring it, especially because I doubt regulators would allow it.Reply
NoLifeDGenerateI just wish Nintendo would go 3rd party like Sega. Some of us truly hate their hardware, not to mention the way they sit on some of their IPs forever and don't even remaster the old ones for the current system. Like how hard would it be to port Punch-Out Wii without the garbage motion controls? The game worked entirely with the controller buttons anyway. I'd totally buy Mario 64 again too. Maybe Pilotwings. etc but I'm not subscribing to some garbage streaming/online service for them. I just want to buy the retro games I want.Reply
