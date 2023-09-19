From the forums: Do you want to see Microsoft purchase Nintendo?

The largest leak in Xbox history revealed Microsoft's plans for the future of gaming. The Xbox Series X is set to be refreshed and a new Xbox console is on the way, likely in 2028. We also learned that Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer wants the company to purchase Nintendo.

Spencer said that Microsoft purchasing Nintendo would be a "career moment." His email also explained that he believes the future of Nintendo is on non-Nintendo hardware.

"At some point, getting Nintendo would be a career moment and I honestly believe a good move for both companies," said the CEO. "It's just taking a long time for Nintendo to see that their future exists off their own hardware. A long time... :-)"

While the gaming CEO referred to Nintendo as "THE prime asset for [Microsoft]" it's difficult to see a deal happening. Microsoft had to fight tooth and nail to purchase Activision Blizzard. Buying Nintendo would likely require moving heaven and earth. Honestly, even a miraculous legal effort likely wouldn't get Microsoft the opportunity to acquire Nintendo.

Microsoft's Activision Blizzard purchase was valued at $68.7 billion. Nintendo is reportedly worth around $54 billion right now. Based solely on those figures, it may seem possible that a deal could happen. But Nintendo isn't Activision Blizzard, and I predict regulators would treat any potential acquisition of Nintendo differently.

But that's not what I'm going to focus on today. Instead, I want to know if you want Microsoft to purchase Nintendo.

Do you think it would be good for gamers if Nintendo was owned by Microsoft? What would a combined Microsoft/Nintendo look like? Is there a franchise that you're dying to play on Xbox hardware or Xbox Cloud Gaming? Let us know in the latest thread in our forums.

I'll kick things off with what I said in the thread:

"While I would enjoy being able to play Nintendo games on Microsoft hardware and Xbox Cloud Gaming, I think those benefits would be overshadowed by the negatives of a potential Nintendo that was part of Microsoft. Nintendo, for better and for worse, is willing to experiment. I don't see the Wii or the Switch coming out of a Nintendo made by Microsoft.



I'm frustrated by many things Nintendo struggles with, and I honestly think Microsoft could alleviate some of those issues, but overall, I don't think Microsoft buying Nintendo would be a good thing."