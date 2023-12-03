Halo TV series Season 2 teaser trailer shows more grim warfare between the Covenant and humanity

What you need to know

The first season of the Halo TV series launched on Paramount+ back in March 2022.

The show is set in the so-called "Silver Timeline," an alternate universe of Halo that is similar, but also different compared to the story of the games, books, and comics.

A teaser trailer for Halo The Series Season 2 is here, giving a glimpse at the brutal continued war between humanity and the Covenant, as well as a glimpse of an actual Halo ring.

Halo The Series Season 2 kicks off on Feb. 8, 2024 exclusively on Paramount+.

It's been a big day for video games adapted into TV shows.

Shortly after seeing the teaser trailer for the Fallout Amazon series, we've got our first look at the second season of the Halo TV series, which first premiered back in March 2022. While this new look is only a teaser trailer, it sets a grim tone, focusing on the harrowing war between humanity and Covenant, with a tiny glimpse of hope placed in the Spartans, especially Master Chief. You can take a look at the teaser trailer for the second season below:

When does Season 2 of the Halo TV series arrive?

We won't be waiting long to check out what's in store here, as Halo The Series Season 2 premieres on Feb. 8, 2024 on Paramount+. The show is set in the Silver Timeline, an alternate universe of sorts for the Halo franchise, meaning there are a large number of similar events and characters but some key differences.

Notably, Master Chief is a member of Fireteam Silver here, instead of Fireteam Blue, meaning he's grown up alongside completely different Spartan comrades. As shared on Halo Waypoint, this second season will run for eight episodes, a slight reduction compared to the nine episodes of the first season.

Analysis: Please get this right

I've made no secret of the fact I liked the first season of this show more than most people — I even bought the 4K disc version of Halo The Series Season 1 — but the fact is it definitely wasn't perfect, and there are some big issues that can be improved on. I like the tone of this trailer, and it seems like it'll be focused on the Fall of Reach. If the show can get that right, it'll be a huge win in my eyes.

Elsewhere, I think I see the Arbiter in that trailer? The low bitrate and resolution makes it really hard to tell, so I'm not sure. If so however, that means Thel 'Vadam was cast down in disgrace earlier in this timeline, and he might be clashing with Master Chief earlier on, which could prove interesting.