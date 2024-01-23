Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: List of every performance actor

"It ain't the years, honey, it's the mileage."



Spoken by Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in 1981's Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, that iconic line has helped set the tone for years of pulp adventure, both for the titular character and elsewhere across the genre. Now, with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on the way from developer MachineGames and publisher Bethesda Softworks, there are new voices that'll be part of Indy's assemblage.



If you watched the gameplay reveal trailer and wondered, "Now where have I heard that voice before?" then you're in luck. As I learn more about the game, I've put together this list of all known performance actors who are taking up roles in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle actors: Emmerich Voss

Voss is positioned as a shrewd rival to Indy. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Lead antagonist Emmerich Voss is being played by Marios Gavrilis. A veteran actor, Gavrilis has provided the voice of numerous characters in the German dubs of games like Gotham Knights and Final Fantasy XV, as well as being the voice of Alexios in Assassin's Creed: Odyssey. Notably, Gavrilis is giving life to Voss in the English and German language versions of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, making him a double-threat for the game.

Voss is described by MachineGames as being something of a foil to Indiana Jones, as an intelligent threat that can very easily get under someone's skin.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle actors: Gina Lombardi

A curious reporter. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Reporter Gina Lombardi is performed by actress Alessandra Mastronardi. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is Mastronardi's debut performance for video games, as the actress has previously kept to TV and movies, including To Rome With Love and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Lombardi is described as being the game's second protagonist, with Gustafsson noting that "I would say that she is also somewhat of a resistance journalist, and that has been an important part as well for shaping this character to make sure that Gina has her own goals."

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle actors: Indiana Jones

Our hat-wearing, whip-cracking hero. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

The main character and playable adventurer himself, Indiana Jones, is portrayed by veteran game actor Troy Baker. It's probably easier to list the games that Baker hasn't been part of, but some of his most notable roles include Joel in The Last of Us and Sam Drake in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. Incidentally, both titles are PlayStation games that are now available on Windows PC.



Speaking on Baker's performance, MachineGames’ co-founder and game director Jerk Gustafsson tells EW that "He really brings forward that charm and sense of humor in such a good way," adding that "He's also a very big Indiana Jones fan, which is super cool. So he's also very invested in the game."

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle actors: Locus

A strange intruder. (Image credit: Bethesda)

The strange and towering Locus is being given life by the talents of Tony Todd. In addition to myriad TV shows and movies, his gravelly voice has been featured in roles such as Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. His most iconic role remains outside of games, and will likely forever be playing the titular character in the Candyman films.

Globe-trotting escapades with a star-studded cast

It's always time to whip up some action. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

The cast of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will extend even further in the full release, and players will be going on adventures around the world, visiting places like the Himalayas, Egypt, and many other famous locales.



Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is currently slated to launch at some point in 2024. When it arrives, it'll be available exclusively on Xbox Series X|S consoles and Windows PC, as well as launching day one into Xbox Game Pass.