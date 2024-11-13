Microsoft is still in the market for video game acquisitions, Xbox lead Phil Spencer says — and he wants to partner more in China

News
By
published

Microsoft is keeping options open for acquisitions, though there's nothing "imminent," Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer says.

Xbox booth at Gamescom 2024
Xbox has grown significantly through acquisitions, and Microsoft Gaming's CEO says they could buy again. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

What you need to know

  • Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer spoke with Bloomberg regarding the Xbox business, sharing details on a number of topics.
  • Spencer says that Microsoft is keeping an eye on video game acquisitions that can "add to what we're trying to do" but that there's nothing "imminent" to expect.
  • Spencer also noted that in order to further Microsoft's global gaming reach, Xbox will continue to partner with teams in China.
  • While companies spent billions on acquisitions during the pandemic, 2023 and 2024 have seen mass studio closures and layoffs.

One of the biggest gaming companies in the world isn't done with acquisitions.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer noted that Microsoft is keeping options open to acquire additional gaming companies. Microsoft made numerous gaming purchases in something of a spree beginning in 2018, notably buying Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media for $8.1 billion and then Activision Blizzard King for $72 billion.

“We definitely want to be in the market, and when we can find teams and technology and capability that add to what we’re trying to do in gaming at Microsoft, absolutely we will keep our heads up,” Spencer explained, though he added that there's nothing "imminent" and that Microsoft will likely stay away from big deals for now.

RELATED: Phil Spencer confirms there's no "red lines" over what Xbox games will go multiplatform

While Microsoft (and numerous other companies) bought big during the pandemic, 2023 and especially 2024 have seen studio closures and waves of layoffs. At Microsoft Gaming, this has meant laying off 2,500 employees and closing three studios.

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

Microsoft looks to China for future partnerships

Season 12: New Frontiers Official Trailer | Overwatch 2 - YouTube Season 12: New Frontiers Official Trailer | Overwatch 2 - YouTube
Watch On

Outside of future acquisitions, Microsoft is also looking to team up with studios in China, with Spencer saying that “The real opportunity is to partner with creative teams in China for global.”

Top Xbox recommendations

Xbox Series X

(Image credit: Windows Central)

- Best Xbox headsets to get in 2024
- Best upcoming Xbox games
- Best gaming laptops in 2024
- Best Xbox controller deals
- Best Xbox hard drives
- Best Xbox SSDs

After finalizing its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft signed a partnership with Chinese gaming publisher NetEase, bringing Blizzard Entertainment's games back to China starting with Overwatch 2 and World of Warcraft, as well as exploring bringing some NetEase titles to Xbox consoles.

Xbox Game Studios and World's Edge also partnered with Chinese gaming powerhouse Tencent on Age of Empires Mobile, which launched in October 2024.

RELATED: Microsoft's officially working on an Xbox handheld, but it's years out

It'll be interesting to see which titles Microsoft continues to partner with Chinese publishers on in order to try and increase the reach of its gaming brands.

Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition | $449.99 at Amazon

Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition | $449.99 at Amazon

The Xbox Series X Digital Edition ditches the disc drive to give you $50 in additional savings. The white console is otherwise largely unchanged, but it's a great idea for anyone that wants the Series X versions of games but doesn't use a console for any physical media.

CATEGORIES
Samuel Tolbert
Samuel Tolbert
Freelance Writer

Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.