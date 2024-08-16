Age of Empires Mobile is launching globally later this year — here's when you can play it

Age of Empires Mobile is a bit different from other games in the series.

Strategy fans will have a new game to play on the go later this year.

Age of Empires Mobile is launching globally on Oct. 17, 2024, after undergoing testing in a number of regions months, the developers shared. This spinoff of the Age of Empires franchise has been developed by World's Edge and Xbox Game Studios in partnership with TiMi Studios. Pre-registration for Age of Empires Mobile is available now.

“Our goal at World’s Edge is to bring the magic of Age of Empires to as many different types of players around the world as possible. Partnering with TiMi Studio Group means we can combine their expertise in mobile gaming with the strength of our franchise and history - to bring a brand-new take on Age of Empires to even more gamers, in even more places," said Michael Mann, studio head at World’s Edge.

Analysis: Age of Empires is a growing franchise

Players can fight in huge battles with Age of Empires Mobile. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Age of Empires Mobile is positioned to help bring new players into the series with a game meant to be played on phones and tablets. It will also be interesting to see how this game and other mobile Xbox titles, like The Elder Scrolls: Castles, play into the upcoming Xbox Mobile Store.

Meanwhile, the more traditional real-time strategy fans can look forward to Age of Mythology: Retold, which is launching on September 4 (or August 28 for Premium Edition buyers) across Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. Speaking with the developers, the aim is for Age of Mythology: Retold to be the most approachable game the team has made so far.

With these new games arriving and titles like Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition continuing to receive DLC packs and support, World's Edge and Age of Empires are ever-growing as a vital component of the Xbox division as a whole.