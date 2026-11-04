The XBOX Nano Controller is rather compact compared to the regular joypad.

Microsoft's tiny XBOX Nano controller is now available from Microsoft and third-party retailers like Antonline for $49.99. Just last month, Microsoft officially announced its new pocket-sized Nano, and it's on track for its targeted release, with a launch today, November 4, 2026.

It's a slim alternative, measuring slightly over 5 inches and weighing only 3.5 oz (~99 g), which makes its Cloud Gaming appeal to smartphone gamers pretty obvious, but it works on Microsoft's consoles as expected. Our own Jez Corden went hands-on with the XBOX Nano, and his initial impressions are positive, with a full review to follow.

What makes the XBOX Nano so special?

The Xbox Nano Controller is CUTE, and hides a secret - YouTube Watch On

What makes the XBOX Nano Controller unique is that, despite its small stature, it's billed as having the same high-level quality as regular-sized XBOX controllers (though there's no rumble feature). Still, Microsoft made sure to have the Nano stand out with some unique features:

It fits easily in your coat or bag pocket, even when traveling.

An ergonomic design makes it more comfortable for gamers with small hands.

A rechargeable battery.

An 'Action Button' that can take screenshots, record gameplay, or perform other in-game shortcuts.

XBOX Wireless or Bluetooth support.

Compatibility with XBOX Series X|S, XBOX One, Windows PCs, Android, iOS, smart TVs, and XBOX Cloud Gaming.

So, if you like the idea of a compact XBOX controller you can take with you without bulky carry cases, the XBOX Nano Controller might interest you. For some of us, the $49.99 retail price might feel steep for a controller without Hall Effect or TMR thumbsticks, but it certainly has its appeal elsewhere.

We'll see if the Nano can prove us wrong about cost when we review it, but judging by Jez's early impressions, it's looking solid so far.

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