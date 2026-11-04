Microsoft's "pocket-sized" XBOX Nano controller launches for consoles, PC, and mobile — Here's where you can buy it
The XBOX 'Nano' controller launches today, bringing a smaller, rechargeable gamepad to Microsoft's consoles and smartphones.
Microsoft's tiny XBOX Nano controller is now available from Microsoft and third-party retailers like Antonline for $49.99. Just last month, Microsoft officially announced its new pocket-sized Nano, and it's on track for its targeted release, with a launch today, November 4, 2026.
It's a slim alternative, measuring slightly over 5 inches and weighing only 3.5 oz (~99 g), which makes its Cloud Gaming appeal to smartphone gamers pretty obvious, but it works on Microsoft's consoles as expected. Our own Jez Corden went hands-on with the XBOX Nano, and his initial impressions are positive, with a full review to follow.
The Nano Controller is a smaller XBOX gamepad built for portability and smaller hands, while keeping the solid form factor and intuitive button layout of traditional controllers.
👉 Also available at:
• Amazon ($49.00)
• Best Buy ($49.99)
• Walmart ($49.00)
• XBOX Store ($49.99)
What makes the XBOX Nano so special?
What makes the XBOX Nano Controller unique is that, despite its small stature, it's billed as having the same high-level quality as regular-sized XBOX controllers (though there's no rumble feature). Still, Microsoft made sure to have the Nano stand out with some unique features:
- It fits easily in your coat or bag pocket, even when traveling.
- An ergonomic design makes it more comfortable for gamers with small hands.
- A rechargeable battery.
- An 'Action Button' that can take screenshots, record gameplay, or perform other in-game shortcuts.
- XBOX Wireless or Bluetooth support.
- Compatibility with XBOX Series X|S, XBOX One, Windows PCs, Android, iOS, smart TVs, and XBOX Cloud Gaming.
So, if you like the idea of a compact XBOX controller you can take with you without bulky carry cases, the XBOX Nano Controller might interest you. For some of us, the $49.99 retail price might feel steep for a controller without Hall Effect or TMR thumbsticks, but it certainly has its appeal elsewhere.
We'll see if the Nano can prove us wrong about cost when we review it, but judging by Jez's early impressions, it's looking solid so far.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
- Ben Wilson Senior Editor
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