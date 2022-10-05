New 'Wild Hearts' PC / Xbox trailer showcases 7-minute hunt against the mighty Kingtusk

What you need to know

A new trailer has gone live for EA's and Koei Tecmo's upcoming action-hunting game, Wild Hearts.

This trailer showcases over seven minutes of gameplay, showcasing the weapons and one of the monsters known as the Kingtusk.

Wild Hearts will release on Feb. 17, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

On Oct. 5, 2023, a new gameplay trailer was uploaded for Wild Hearts, an upcoming action-hunting game being developed through a joint collaboration between Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo. This seven-minute trailer shows a group of hunters roaming the fantasy land of Azuma and hunting one of the nature-empowered Kemono, destroying the environment called a Kingtusk.

As you can see from the trailer, the Kingtusk is the perfect example of how dangerous the Kemono can be when hunting them in Wild Hearts. Not only do these giant behemoths possess incredible strength, they also have the power to manipulate the surrounding floral as a weapon to crush the life out of their prey.

Thankfully, this game will grant players a wide variety of tools and weapons to give them a fighting chance at victory. In the trailer, we see the hunters wielding an umbrella that allows the user to perform aerial attacks, a sword that can change into a chain-whip, and a pole-arm that can transform into a pair of tonfas or a giant shuriken.

In addition to these over-the-top weapons, hunters will be equipped with the Karakuri. The Karakuri are ancient devices that can build traps, auto-firing turrets, bombs, platforms, propellers you can hang onto for aerial mobility, zip lines, and many more gadgets to aid them in their hunt.

This trailer is only a taste of what's to come as more weapon types, Karakuri, and Kemono to hunt, will be revealed over the coming months leading up to this upcoming Xbox title's release.

Wild Hearts is scheduled to be released on Feb. 17, 2023, for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and the PC via Steam, EA Origin, and the Epic Games Store.