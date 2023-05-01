New Xbox home page shows a simple layout for gorgeous backgrounds
Background in focus.
What you need to know
- A new Xbox home page layout is being developed, with a focus on showing off a user's chosen background.
- This new home page is now available for Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha rings.
- The home page moves the "Games and Apps" section while increasing the number of a user's most recently played games that are displayed.
While the Xbox home page goes through frequent design changes and tweaks, some being more radical than others, the latest design goes a long way for anyone that's been wanting to see more of their background.
Microsoft shared (opens in new tab) on Monday that the new Xbox home page layout is available for members of the Xbox Insider Program who are in the Alpha or Alpha Skip-Ahead rings. As shown in the image above, the new layout has much more blank space, providing room for users to see whatever their chosen background is. The icons for recently-played games have been shrunk, making more space and fitting in more games.
This new layout also includes a "responsive game art" feature, meaning that whenever you hover over a particular game, the background changes to show art from that game.
There's no current expected date for this new home page to make its way to regular Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users. If anyone just can't wait, they can sign up for the Xbox Insider Program by downloading the Xbox Insider Bundle (opens in new tab).
Windows Central's take
It's been a very, very long time since I was jealous of something in the Xbox Insiders program, but this new home page has accomplished it. I absolutely love the look, showing off the background and still centering games. Obviously it should be in testing for as long as needed, but I'm hoping the wait for all of us regular users isn't too long.
High-end experience
The Xbox Series X is the pinnacle of Microsoft's next-gen console gaming vision and incorporates powerful hardware that can push games to their max. There's a new home page layout in the works that prioritizes showing off your backgrounds.
Current-generation, with caveats
The Xbox Series S is a fantastic console for those who don't want to shell out the cash for the more larger and more powerful Xbox Series X. If you're okay with missing out on 120 FPS support in some games or losing out on resolution in exchange for saving a lot of money, the Xbox Series S is for you.
