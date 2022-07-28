One of the best indie games of the past decade is now on Xbox Series X|S and PS5

What you need to know

What Remains of Edith Finch first released back in 2017 on Xbox One, PC, and PS4.

The developers at Giant Sparrow have released a free current-generation upgrade, enabling Xbox Series X|S and PS5 players to run the game at 60 FPS.

Publisher Annapurna Interactive also announced several new projects.

What Remains of Edith Finch, one of the best indie games of the last several years, just got a lot better for anyone with a current-generation console.

Developer Giant Sparrow and publisher Annapurna Interactive shared on Thursday that What Remains of Edith Finch is getting a free upgrade, meaning it now runs at 60 FPS on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5.

What Remains of Edith Finch is a first-person narrative-driven game, recounting the story of a tragic family as the titular Edith returns to her childhood home. It's also currently available on Xbox Game Pass.

This isn't the only great game from Annapurna Interactive that's being upgraded, with Mobius Games' Outer Wilds receiving a free upgrade on Sep. 15, 2022, allowing it to run at 60 FPS on the latest consoles.

Outside of these upgrades, the publisher also announced Xbox and Nintendo Switch ports of Maquette and The Pathless, two titles that were previously PlayStation console exclusives. The developers of Kentucky Route Zero are also confirmed to be working on a new game, though we have few details right now outside of the fact it's supposed to be a funner, lighter game

Annapurna Interactive also revealed The Lost Wild, a survival-horror game from Great Ape Games that features a world filled with dinosaurs. You can take a look at the trailer for the game below: