Poll: Will you sign up for Xbox Game Pass for families? What's the most you'd pay for it

What you need to know

Microsoft began testing Xbox Game Pass for families this week.

The subscription provides Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for up to five people.

Pricing for Xbox Game Pass isn't set in stone at this point, though early indications suggest that it could cost $25 per month.

Microsoft started testing Xbox Game Pass for families this week. The subscription service provides access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for up to five people (the subscriber plus four additional users), which could be quite the bargain if the price is right. Microsoft has not set pricing for Xbox Game Pass for families at this point. Our sources suggest that the streaming subscription could cost $25 per month, but that price is subject to change.

At the moment, Xbox Game Pass for families is only available for Xbox Insiders in Columbia and Ireland. Microsoft plans to see how the family plan affects user behavior before expanding to other markets.

In this week's poll, we'd like to know if you plan to sign up for Xbox Game Pass for families when it becomes available in your area.

This week's poll post is a two-parter. We'd also like to know how much you'd be willing to pay for Xbox Game Pass for families. If Microsoft sticks with a price around $25, it would be a bargain to subscribe for even just two people (assuming both want Xbox Game Pass Ultimate), but if the subscription launches at a higher price, people may not view it the same way.

