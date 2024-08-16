PSA: Fortnite seems to be having issues on Xbox right now

What you need to know

Some Fortnite players on Xbox platforms (including Xbox Cloud Gaming) are reporting running into issues.

Reported issues include a failure to log into the game, or having Fortnite completely crash.

Epic Games is currently investigating the issues.

If you're running into problems while trying to have fun in Absolute Doom, you're not alone.

A number of players are reporting different issues when playing Fortnite across Xbox right now, from Xbox console users to players using Xbox Cloud Gaming. Some of the issues include being unable to log into Fortnite, or having the game unexpectedly crash for no apparent reason. The developers at Epic Games are aware of the issues, and are currently trying to figure out the cause.

"We're aware of instability on Xbox platforms (Including Xbox Cloud Gaming) that may lead to crashing and apparent login failures," the team writes on Twitter (X). The team is investigating and we'll let you know when we have more info."

We'll be sure to update this article as more information comes in.

Fortnite is bringing in Doom

These issues come just after the kick-off for Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 5 Season 4: Absolute Doom. As the name implies, this season brings Marvel's Doctor Doom into Fortnite, and he's taken control of a chunk of the island with his army, including the iconic Doombot.

Players are fighting back across new points of interest by gathering special Marvel hero gear, such as War Machine's Arsenal, Auto Turrets, and Hover Jets. There's also a number of unvaulted weapons like the Striker Burst Rifle, Ranger Pistol, and Hyper SMG. Captain America's shield — first included all the way back during an Avengers: Endgame event — has also returned, letting players throw and fight with newfound heroism.

Fortnite Battle Royale is currently available as a free-to-play game across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

