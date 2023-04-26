Quantum Break returns to Xbox, now on PC Game Pass

What you need to know

Quantum Break is a game developed by Remedy Entertainment and published by Xbox Game Studios.

Quantum Break was recently pulled from digital storefronts and Xbox Game Pass, with Microsoft and Remedy Entertainment explaining that certain licenses needed to be renewed.

Quantum Break is now available for purchase again, and is available for the first time on PC Game Pass.

Anyone that hasn't yet had the chance to play one of the more unique Xbox Game Studios titles from the past few years is now in luck.

Quantum Break, the third-person time-bending collaboration between Remedy Entertainment and Xbox, is now back and available for digital purchase after being removed due to licenses that needed to be renewed. While the game was also removed from Xbox Game Pass, subscribers can once again play the title.

The good news goes even further, with Quantum Break being added to PC Game Pass for the first time. Quantum Break was not previously available on PC Game Pass, with the title preceding Microsoft's "Xbox Play Anywhere" initiative, where every first-party game with an Xbox and Windows PC version is available on both platforms through just one purchase.

Looking ahead, the developers at Remedy Entertainment are working on a number of games, including the long-awaited Alan Wake 2, which is currently slated to arrive at some point later in 2023.

Windows Central's take

I really liked Quantum Break, so I'm glad to see that it wasn't away for too long. PC Game Pass users can also play it for the first time, which is a neat bonus of Microsoft and Remedy working out the license problems. Hopefully this won't be an issue again for a long time.

