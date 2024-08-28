Razer launches new wireless Xbox controller, and Microsoft should hide in shame

Razer just launched the Wolverine V3 Pro. As the company's first wireless Xbox controller, the gamepad has quite a bit of hype around it. Adding to the hype, a feature list that includes Hall effect sticks, mouse click technology in bumpers, paddles, and triggers, and a design that works with traditional or claw grip. The controller is also customizable, allowing you to swap caps on the sticks. The Wolverine V3 Pro is available starting today for $199.99 at Razer's website.

Razer Wolverine V3 Pro | $199.99 at Razer Razer's first wireless Xbox controller features Hall effect sticks, mouse click technology, and connects through HyperSpeed wireless technology. Built for traditional or claw grip gamers, it's one of the best Xbox controllers on the market.

The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is what happens when you bring together tech from the best gaming mice and the best Xbox controllers. Hall effect sticks? ✅. Wireless connectivity? ✅. A great gamepad for PC gaming? ✅. Mouse switch technology? A big check you never knew you needed ✅✅✅.

I'd argue that it's taken too long to get a wireless Xbox controller of this caliber, but better late than never. The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro fills a gap that's been left by Microsoft, and to some extent other manufacturers (shout out to the Scuf Instinct for competing in this space). The Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is almost five years old at this point. Microsoft should take notes from Razer when making its next elite controller.

Razer Wolverine V3 Pro review highlights

Our managing editor called the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro the "the closest thing we have to perfection" in our recent review. (Image credit: Windows Central)

My effusive praise of the Wolverine V3 Pro isn't just based on a spec sheet. Our Managing Editor Richard Devine used the gamepad extensively for our Razer Wolverine V3 Pro review. Devine has used Razer's Xbox controllers for years. While he was disappointed with the second-gen Wolverine when compared to the Wolverine TE, he opened the box of the Wolverine V3 Pro with high expectations. The controller cleared the high bar set by Devine and earned a 4.5 out of 5.

"Razer has finally made a wireless controller for the Xbox and overall it's absolutely brilliant," said Devine. "Combining the best aspects of previous Wolverine controllers, Razer has updated it for the present day with its excellent mouse switch technology, hall effect sticks and an ergonomic design that I would argue is better even than Microsoft's own."

One of the few knocks on the Wolverine V3 Pro is its battery life. The controller uses Razer's HyperSpeed wireless technology, which drains power quicker than alternatives. The tradeoff is essentially giving up battery life for better performance.

The Wolverine V3 Pro also earned high marks for the performance of its mouse switches. The controller integrates mouse switch technology seen in Razer gaming mice. That means the rear paddles, additional bumper buttons, and triggers all click like a gaming mouse. They're also designed to be quicker, which is probably more important, though clickiness is nice as well.

The joysticks of the Wolverine V3 Pro are Hall effect sticks, which are responsive and last longer than analog sticks. They also can't develop stick drift, which is a big bonus.

"I feel comfortable in saying the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is the best Xbox controller you can buy right now," concluded Devine. "Ultimately, it comes at a high asking price, but if you're prepared to drop the green, you're getting something that's hard to top."