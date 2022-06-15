Redfall allows players to have duplicate characters in a squad, progression tied to host

What you need to know

Redfall gameplay was shown off during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12, 2022.

Harvey Smith, creative director at Arkane Austin, spoke with IGN to explain more about how Redfall works.

Redfall allows players to choose duplicate characters when playing in co-op, so as an example, everyone can be Layla if they want.

Redfall doesn't use bots if someone chooses to play alone, and story progression is tied to the host in co-op.

Redfall from Arkane Austin is currently on the way, and while many questions have been answered, there's more that's still uncertain.

To that end, Arkane Austin creative director Harvey Smith spoke with IGN (opens in new tab) to explain more about how Redfall works. Smith explained that if a player chooses to play Redfall alone, there's no co-op bots, it's a true single-player experience.

Gameplay of Redfall was shown during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12, and Smith talked a little bit about what was shown, explaining that while there are four different characters in the game, players can actually all choose to play as duplicates if they want. If everyone wants to run around as Jacob or Layla, that's fine.

In co-op play, only the host player will get story progression for going through missions, with Smith explaining that decision was made in order to keep from running into issues if someone played part of the game in co-op and then went back to play an earlier portion in single-player. With that said, character progression will continue for all party members, so any upgrades or weapons earned will stay even after co-op play ends and the non-hosting players depart.

Like Bethesda Game Studios' Starfield, Redfall is currently scheduled to arrive at some point in the first half of 2023. It's coming exclusively to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, and will also launch directly into Xbox Game Pass.