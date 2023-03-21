Redfall preorders: Bonuses, Bite Back Edition, and where to buy

The next big game from Arkane Studios is nearly here, so if you want to be ready to dive in on day one, I've got everything you need to know.

Redfall is an upcoming game developed by Arkane Austin and published under the Bethesda Softworks branch of Xbox. Redfall has players teaming up or playing alone to take back the town of Redfall, Massachusetts from vampires. For fans of immersive sims and co-op games, this could easily be one of the best Xbox games of the year.

Redfall: Every edition and where to preorder

Redfall is the first Xbox console exclusive developed by Arkane Austin, and the game is slated to arrive on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows PC. Like all Xbox first-party games, it'll be available on day one in Xbox Game Pass.

Every preorder of Redfall includes the Vampire Hunter Pack, no matter what version of the game you buy. You can also get the Vampire Hunter Pack if you choose to play Redfall through Xbox Game Pass.

The Vampire Hunter Pack includes the following:

Level 2 Unrivaled Grim Tide Shotgun

Polar Vortex Multi-Weapon Skin

Blood Ravager Stake weapon attachment

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes everything: Xbox Game Pass for console and PC, Cloud gaming, and even EA Play. This means games like Hi-Fi Rush, Redfall, Starfield, and Ghostwire: Tokyo are yours with one subscription.

Redfall preorders: Standard Edition

The standard version of Redfall is available for $70 across all platforms. There aren't any extras beyond the Vampire Hunter Pack for preorders, but it's also the cheapest version of the game if you want to own a copy. This is also the version of Redfall that's included if you choose to play through Xbox Game Pass.

The standard version of Redfall doesn't have any extra bonuses unless you preordered, but it's also the most affordable option.

Redfall preorders: Bite Back Edition

Redfall Bite Back Edition is $100 on Xbox consoles and PC, and includes a variety of bonuses, including a promise of future unique characters to play as. While the base version of Redfall includes four characters to choose from, there will be two more coming in the future. The Bite Back Edition also includes some unique skins. Here's everything you'll get:

Redfall base game

Redfall Hero Pass with Two Future Heroes

Laser Beam Multi-Weapon Skin

Tactical Knife Stake Weapon Attachment

Northern Expedition Devinder Outfit

Eyes in the Dark Jacob Outfit

War Clothes Layla Outfit

Engineer Volunteer Remi Outfit

If you need everything from new outfits to some future characters, then you'll want to preorder the Bite Back Edition of Redfall. This includes a Hero Pass for future content, but we don't have any details on what those characters will be like right now.

Redfall preorders: Bite Back Upgrade

So, what about people who don't want to buy the game, but would still like to access the unique skins and extra heroes in the future? That's where the Bite Back Upgrade comes in. You can purchase the Bite Back Upgrade for $30 and have all the extra content, while still playing the game through Xbox Game Pass. This is arguably the best option if you want to access the most stuff while still saving as much money as possible.

It's worth noting that if you order the Bite Back Upgrade from Amazon (and only Amazon) you'll get an exclusive Steelbook. As best we can tell, this steelbook will only be available by buying the upgrade pack through Amazon, so keep that in mind.

If you intend to play the game through Xbox Game Pass, you can pick up the extras through the Bite Back Upgrade, saving money overall! Play future heroes when they drop as long as you keep your Xbox Game Pass subscription.

A variety of ways to play

The sun is blocked out in Redfall. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Redfall currently has a release date of May 2, 2023, with every version of the game launching on the same day. Outside of that, we don't currently have a release date for the two future heroes included in the Hero Pass, but it seems likely there will be at least some time between the game's launch and the arrival of these DLC characters.