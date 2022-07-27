Report: Rockstar Games has improved workplace culture, GTA 6 to feature female protagonist

What you need to know

According to a report from Bloomberg, Rockstar Games has improved its workplace culture during the development of Grand Theft Auto 6.

The company is reportedly hiring more producers to avoid crunch, while not allowing "frat-boy" or abusive behaviors.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will also reportedly feature a pair of protagonists, including a Latina woman, with the story inspired by Bonnie and Clyde.

Rockstar Games is now a much healthier place to work, with the company taking steps to be more inclusive and cut down on crunch, according to a new report.

Per Bloomberg (opens in new tab), Rockstar Games has taken steps to reduce the amount of crunch allowed at the company, including hiring more producers and changes to the design department. As a result, it's now reportedly a better place to work, though these changes — combined with effects from the pandemic — mean that progress on Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has been slower than some staff expected, with some estimating it's still at least two years away.

Rockstar Games is also reportedly trying to be a more inclusive company, being careful about the tone of the game, being careful to avoid jokes that "punch down" on minorities. Additionally, GTA 6 will reportedly feature a female protagonist, a Latina woman that is one of two playable characters, with the story taking after the famous criminals Bonnie and Clyde.

Rockstar Games' previous titles have been massive blockbusters, with Grand Theft Auto 5 — a game that first released in 2013 — going on to sell over 165 million copies as of May 2022, making it the second best-selling game of all time behind Mojang Studios' Minecraft. Meanwhile, the 2018 western Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold over 44 million copies.