Sea of Thieves Season 10 introduces Guilds, PvE servers, and more

Sea of Thieves Season 10 is introducing some new features for the game, including Guilds and Safer Seas.

Guilds allow up to 24 players to rally together, making it a great option for larger friend groups.

Safer Seas introduces the long-requested player vs. environment (PvE) servers for the game, allowing a player and up to three friends the option of limited, reduced progression with no player vs. player (PvP) combat.

Sea of Thieves Season 10 is slated to launch on Oct. 19, 2023.

The next season of Rare's pirate adventure game may be the biggest yet for some players.

The previously-delayed Season 10 of Sea of Thieves adds some major features that have been requested for years, including PvE servers. Dubbed "Safer Seas," this new game mode allows one player to explore by themselves or with up to three friends in a private world. Players are able to fish or complete Tall Tales without the fear of being interrupted by those looking for a fight.

Safer Seas has some caps however, as players will only earn 30% of the gold and trader progression they would in the normal game. Progression is also capped to level 40 per trader, and you can't ascend and become a Pirate Lord while in the Safer Seas. You can watch the full video regarding what's coming in Season 10 below:

Rare is clear that the "High Seas" option is still meant to be the primary way to play the game, but that the studio understands newer players (or veterans who just want a breather) will want a more calm environment from time to time.

The other big feature on the way is Guilds, which allow up to 24 players to band together as one force, earning shared progression for unique rewards through Guild Reputation. Sea of Thieves Season 10 is currently slated to arrive on Oct. 19, 2023.

Analysis: A place for everyone on the vast ocean

I know there will be a handful of people who live and breathe PvP that may be upset by this, but seriously, this is a good move. There are players who engage with Sea of Thieves very casually and want to go through the excellent story content through the Tall Tales without worrying about being ambushed on a whim. It's not my preferred way of playing, but it being here should improve the game's already-impressive longevity even further.