Sea of Thieves' Season 7 update has been delayed

What you need to know

Sea of Thieves Season 7 was originally slated to launch on July 21, 2022.

Season 7 brings the Captaincy update, allowing players to be Captains and own ships, adding the ability to rename a ship.

Now, the season has been delayed a couple of weeks, with developer Rare citing extra timed needed to update various elements across the game.

Seas of Thieves Season 7 is now scheduled to arrive on Aug. 4, 2022.

While Season 7 of Sea of Thieves is on the way, it' for 2022, the next Adventure is also coming to the game on August 18, 2022.

Development studio Rare shared (opens in new tab) on Friday that Sea of Thieves' Season 7 is now scheduled to launch on Aug. 4, a couple of weeks after the originally-planned July 21 release date. This Season adds, among other things, the ability for players to become Captains with the appropriately named Captaincy update, allowing any interested players to name their ships.

Rare explained that this small delay came about due to the nature of different game elements that had to be tweaked with the new season and as such, more time was needed in order to make sure the new features were polished and the team's health wasn't being compromised.

Looking ahead as part of the Sea of Thieves roadmap for 2022, the next Adventure is also coming to the game on August 18, 2022. Adventures were introduced in 2022 as a new way to have story events in the game, while Mysteries are broader, more long-running games that require the entire community to come together in order to figure things out.