Xbox's South of Midnight has gone gold ahead of launch

South of Midnight, the upcoming third-person southern adventure game from Compulsion Games and Xbox Game Studios, has gone gold.

That milestone comes from a new interview with some of the development team on Xbox Wire, which reveals that South of Midnight finished development some days ago, meaning the game is now ready to roll out on digital storefronts.

Of course, there is a certain level of irony to the use of the phrase "gone gold" for an all-digital game. Going gold originally referred to the final build of a game being on a gold master disc that could then be used for printing.

Right now, South of Midnight is only being released digitally. Some other Xbox games like Obsidian Entertainment's Pentiment and Grounded were previously released digitally before getting limited physical prints, so it's possible we could see something similar happen here.

You'll meet a number of odd characters across South of Midnight. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

As part of the interview, the team also shared that the official soundtrack for South of Midnight has been released, meaning you can listen to the tracks on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Bandcamp.

The soundtrack for South of Midnight has been composed by Olivier Deriviere, who previously worked on the soundtracks for games like A Plague Tale: Innocence and its follow-up, A Plague Tale: Requiem.

South of Midnight was first officially revealed back during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, with a trailer and gameplay reveal the following year.

If you haven't yet, be sure to read my impressions from going hands-on with South of Midnight, where I came away impressed with the attention to detail the team took in making something worthy of the Southern Gothic genre.

South of Midnight is slated to launch on April 8, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC (via Steam and the Xbox app). As an Xbox first-party game, it's also included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. Premium Edition buyers can start playing five days early on April 3.