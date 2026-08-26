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After Xbox's controversial 'reset' that laid off over 3,000 people and rumors of State of Decay 3 not coming to Xbox Game Pass flying about, fans of the long-awaited zombie survival game were starting to panic and think State of Decay 3 was going to be canceled.

Thankfully, Microsoft has laid all the doom and gloom to rest as it has announced on Xbox Wire that State of Decay 3 is still coming to Xbox Game Pass.

State of Decay 3's closed beta playtests are coming before 2026 wraps up. Learn more about what's next and sign up now for your shot at surviving early: https://t.co/dmUcHMr6c2August 26, 2026

On top of that, Microsoft has also announced that State of Decay 3 will be hosting closed beta tests before the end of 2026, which players can register for right now on the official State of Decay 3 website.

It will feature the largest map in a State of Decay game to date with untethered multiplayer, allow more people to join than the previous alpha tests, and incorporate gameplay improvements based on feedback players made during the alpha tests.

Windows Central's take

State of Decay 3 Official Gameplay Reveal | XBOX Games Showcase 2026 - YouTube Watch On

State of Decay 3 is the latest entry in the popular State of Decay series, where players band together in online multiplayer to survive the zombie apocalypse by scavenging for weapons and building settlements to hide in.

While I never played these games myself, I know my colleague, Jez Corden, absolutely loved State of Decay 2 despite its launch-day issues and has been waiting for its sequel for nearly a decade now.

So I'm betting he and many other zombie game fans are happy to see State of Decay 3 survive Xbox's recent mass culling and is continuing to press on for its eventual release in 2027 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox on PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming with Xbox Play Anywhere support.

Stay tuned for further updates as we continue this highly anticipated zombie survival game that refuses to die before it sees the light of day.

Community is Survival State of Decay 3: at xbox.com

Band together with friends to withstand the zombie apocalypse in the biggest, darkest, and most brutal entry of the State of Decay 3 franchise to date, with more gore, bigger maps, tougher choices, and more challenging zombies to fend off.



• Xbox Store

• Steam

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